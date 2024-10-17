South African legend has confirmed he will not be returning to the Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next edition.

Renowned fast bowler Dale Steyn has officially announced that he will not be rejoining the Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition.

Nevertheless, Steyn will remain affiliated with the franchise's other team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, in the SA20 competition. Sunrisers Eastern Cape has emerged victorious in both editions of the competition thus far.

“Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won't be returning for IPL 2025,” Steyn wrote on X.

“However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let's try make it THREE in a row,” he added.

Dale Steyn did not participate in Sunrisers Hyderabad's successful campaign in the IPL last year, as he chose to make himself unavailable for the season. Despite his absence, the team, which had previously won the title in 2016 and finished as runners-up in 2018, managed to qualify for the final.

In Steyn's place, former New Zealand bowler James Franklin stepped in to fill the void left by the talented South African pacer.

According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is poised to retain Heinrich Klaasen, captain Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma before the IPL retention deadline. A significant sum of INR 23 crore will be spent to secure the services of the dynamic South African batsman as the initial retainer.

The decision to retain three players in preparation for the IPL 2025 auction is still pending and will be closely watched.

