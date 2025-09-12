'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman live on TV, online?

‘India doesn’t lack ideas, it lacks early believers’: Inside Funding Moguls’ mission to back founders before it’s too late

Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution, urges to defend constitution

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against family

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, broke Saiyaara fever

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father

In a recent interview, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden made a shocking bet involving English batter Joe Root. KNow the whole story below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
Grace Hayden is the daughter of Australian legend Matthew Hayden
Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden recently made a bold bet involving England batter Joe Root. Ahead of Ashes 2025-26, Hayden claimed that he would walk nude around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), if Root fails to score a century in the upcoming edition. Hayden made this bet on a YouTube channel named 'All Over Bar The Cricket'. ''I will walk nude around the MCG if he doesn't make a hundred this summer,'' Hayden said.

Watch the clip:

In the comment section of this post, Hayden's daughter, Grace Hayden, begged Joe Root to score a century and wrote, ''Please @root66 make a hundred.''

Joe Root is one of the most successful Test batters of the English team. In his career, Root has played 134 Tests and scored 13,543 runs in 288 innings. He has scored these runs at an average of 51.29, and he is only behind 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar in terms of total runs in the format. Root has 30 centuries and 69 half-centuries to his name in Tests. 

Meanwhile, England is set to tour Australia for a 5-match Ashes series, commencing on November 21 in Perth. The fifth and final game will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4. 

