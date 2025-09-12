'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father

In a recent interview, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden made a shocking bet involving English batter Joe Root. KNow the whole story below.

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden recently made a bold bet involving England batter Joe Root. Ahead of Ashes 2025-26, Hayden claimed that he would walk nude around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), if Root fails to score a century in the upcoming edition. Hayden made this bet on a YouTube channel named 'All Over Bar The Cricket'. ''I will walk nude around the MCG if he doesn't make a hundred this summer,'' Hayden said.

Watch the clip:

In the comment section of this post, Hayden's daughter, Grace Hayden, begged Joe Root to score a century and wrote, ''Please @root66 make a hundred.''

Joe Root is one of the most successful Test batters of the English team. In his career, Root has played 134 Tests and scored 13,543 runs in 288 innings. He has scored these runs at an average of 51.29, and he is only behind 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar in terms of total runs in the format. Root has 30 centuries and 69 half-centuries to his name in Tests.

Meanwhile, England is set to tour Australia for a 5-match Ashes series, commencing on November 21 in Perth. The fifth and final game will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4.