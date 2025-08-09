Twitter
'I will remove you from the team....': Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phase

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the 30-year-old Samson has officially submitted a request to RR to either be traded or released into the auction, after significant disagreements arose between him and the team management.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

Sanju Samson has solidified his position as one of India's pivotal players in the T20I format over the last year. Samson was a member of India's T20 World Cup 2024-winning team, although he did not participate in any matches. However, he has since emerged as the team's preferred opener under the guidance of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir. In a discussion with the legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Samson disclosed the exact words Gambhir used to comfort him following two consecutive ducks.

Samson recorded ducks in both T20Is he played against Sri Lanka in 2024, marking his first appearances since the T20I World Cup victory. It was during this time that Gambhir reiterated his confidence in Samson.

"I scored two ducks in two matches against Sri Lanka. I started thinking, 'oh, is it going back to the same thing, two matches in the team and then I go out'. I was a bit down in the dressing room, and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) saw. He came up to me and asked, 'Kya hua? (What happened?)'," Samson revealed.

"I said, I got two chances, but I couldn't score. Gauti bhai said, 'Toh kya hua? (So what?)," Samson said. "Only if you score 21 ducks, I will drop you from the team," were Gambhir's words of reassurance, as revealed by Samson.

"Those are the words he used. These kinds of words from the captain and coach raise your confidence. You feel that they really trust you, and want you to do well," Samson said.

Samson also disclosed that during the Duleep Trophy 2024/25, Suryakumar Yadav approached him and mentioned that he would receive a chance to play seven consecutive games as an opener in T20Is.

Ultimately, Samson not only participated consistently in the four-match T20I series against South Africa in November 2024, but he also played in the five-match T20I series against England in January and February 2025. The wicket-keeper batsman justified the confidence placed in him by scoring two centuries during this timeframe.

In the meantime, Samson has found himself at the center of discussions regarding Indian Premier League (IPL) trades, following a disappointing season with Rajasthan Royals (RR), where his team ranked ninth out of ten.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the 30-year-old Samson has officially submitted a request to RR to either be traded or released into the auction, after significant disagreements arose between him and the team management.

Additionally, Ravichandran Ashwin’s second tenure with the Chennai Super Kings seems to be nearing an unexpected conclusion, with reports indicating that the veteran spinner is likely to part ways with the franchise before IPL 2026. As reported by Cricbuzz on Friday, the 38-year-old has communicated his decision to the CSK management, although the specific reasons for this move remain unclear.

Watch: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

