'I will pick him in IPL, if he...': CSK skipper MS Dhoni's hilarious conversation with Afghanistan star

Headlines

Mansi Taxak talks about her wedding scene with Bobby Deol in Animal being called physical assault: ‘It’s just that…’

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

IPC issues warning against reactions of painkiller drug Mefenamic Acid; know possible side-effects here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

5 worst buys by CSK in IPL history

Top 5 all-rounders in IPL history

Hindi movies, series shot at Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800-crore Pataudi Palace

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

HomeCricket

Cricket

'I will pick him in IPL, if he...': CSK skipper MS Dhoni's hilarious conversation with Afghanistan star

Many players, both from India and abroad, have been nurtured by Dhoni during their time in the Indian Premier League.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India captain and CSK captain MS Dhoni has served as a mentor and role model for numerous aspiring cricketers. Many players, both from India and abroad, have been nurtured by Dhoni during their time in the Indian Premier League and have subsequently made a name for themselves in international cricket. 

Asghar Afghan, the former captain of Afghanistan, shared an intriguing anecdote about a conversation he had with Dhoni regarding the admiration that fellow Afghan player Mohammad Shahzad holds for the Indian wicket-keeper batter. Afghan recounted that this conversation occurred after the thrilling tied match between India and Afghanistan in the 2018 Asia Cup.

"After the tied match, I had a long chat with MS Dhoni. He is a superb captain and a god's gift to Indian cricket. He is a nice human being. We spoke about Mohammad Shahzad a lot. I told Dhoni bhai that Shahzad is your big fan. Dhoni said 'Shahzad has got a big tummy and if he loses 20 kg, I will pick him in the IPL'. But when Shahzad returned to Afghanistan after the series, he gained 5 more kgs (laughs)," he said.

Asghar also shared his thoughts on the exhilarating experience of playing against India, describing it as the pinnacle of his career.

"The tied match of the 2018 Asia Cup was the best moment for me. That was the best match. Both Afghanistan and Indian fans were in tension. India needed seven runs to win in the last over and Afghanistan needed one wicket to win the match. Rashid bowled the last over.

"When three deliveries were remaining, Jadeja was on strike. Nabi and Rashid came and said, 'Captain. bring all the players inside the circle or close to Jadeja'. India needed 1 off two balls. I decided to place Najib (Najibullah Zadran) towards mid-on. I told Rashid to bowl leg break and Jadeja was out caught to Najib towards mid-wicket. Rashid was so happy, he hugged me. I knew Jadeja would make some room and (try to) smash the ball and would end up giving the catch. And he did the same. I will give credit to Rashid who bowled well and as per the plan," he said.

READ| David Warner breaks silence on Mitchell Johnson's controversial remarks

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

UPSC Mains Result 2023: IAS Mains result released at upsc.gov.in, know steps to check

IDF surrounds Hamas' chief's house, PM Netanyahu says 'only a matter of time until...'

Meet woman who was thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in world's biggest reality show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE