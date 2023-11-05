Headlines

I will never reach...: Virat Kohli reacts after equaling Sachin's ODI ton record during IND vs SA clash

Kohli's accomplishment is even more remarkable given that he attained his 49th century in just 277 innings, significantly fewer than Tendulkar's 451.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

Kohli reached a significant milestone on November 5, marking his 49th ODI century, thereby equalling the world record established by Tendulkar. This record-equalling century, which took 119 balls to achieve, showcased Kohli's extraordinary batting prowess. Notably, it was an extraordinary day for him, not only due to the record but also because it was his birthday. He conveyed his gratitude for the immense love from his fans, describing the experience as "a dream come true.

Kohli's accomplishment is even more remarkable given that he attained his 49th century in just 277 innings, significantly fewer than Tendulkar's 451. Kohli's century was instrumental in India amassing a formidable total of 326 runs within their allotted 50 overs. This proved more than sufficient on the day, as South Africa was bowled out for a mere 83 runs, resulting in India securing a commanding 243-run victory.

In his remarks during the post-match presentation, where he was recognized as the Player of the Match, Kohli expressed that it was a profoundly meaningful moment for him to equal the record of his hero. The Indian cricket star acknowledged that he would never reach the level of excellence embodied by Tendulkar, whom he considered the epitome of batting perfection and an enduring hero in his eyes.

Kohli also shared the emotional aspect of his journey, noting the significance of receiving a special message from Tendulkar. He reflected on the profound impact Tendulkar had on his life and career, underlining the deep respect and admiration he holds for the cricketing legend.

