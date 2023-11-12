Headlines

Delhi: Ban on firecrackers flouted in capital despite SC order

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue operations continue, priority is evacuating trapped workers, says Uttarkashi DM

IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: India end group stage undefeated, beat Netherlands by 160 runs

Jos Buttler to lead England for white-ball tour of West Indies, 6 players retained from World Cup 2023 squad

Meet Arti Jha, truck mechanic's daughter, who struggled hard for NEET coaching, cracked exam with AIR...

'I will just go back to...': Mickey Arthur after Pakistan's dismal run in ODI World Cup 2023

Before Tiger 3, 10 times Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his cameo

5 times Katrina Kaif impressed in action-packed avatars 

5 herbs to control blood pressure levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer slams those who doubt her hard work, call her fake: 'Being a star doesn’t mean...'

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s record for biggest release in USA; and it's not Tiger 3, Salaar or Dunki

Cricket

Cricket

'I will just go back to...': Mickey Arthur after Pakistan's dismal run in ODI World Cup 2023

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan only managed to secure victories in four matches against Netherlands, Sri Lanka, New Zealand (via DLS), and Bangladesh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Pakistan's Director of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, addressed the disappointing performance of the Men in Green in the recent ICC World Cup 2023. The tournament concluded with a defeat to England in Kolkata on November 11.

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan only managed to secure victories in four matches against Netherlands, Sri Lanka, New Zealand (via DLS), and Bangladesh. However, they faced resounding defeats at the hands of India, Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan.

Captain Babar Azam failed to score a century in the tournament, while their fastest bowler Haris Rauf conceded over 500 runs and was also hit for the most sixes.

Nevertheless, during the post-match conference following the England tie, Arthur expressed his unwavering support for Babar Azam as captain. He emphasized that Babar Azam is a young individual on a remarkable learning journey, someone who requires guidance and support.

"We were a real tight-knit unit. I get behind Babar. Babar is very, very close to me. He's a young guy that needs to be taken on the journey with him. He needs to be shown the ropes. He's still learning all the time. We know he's a very, very fine batsman. He learns every day with his captaincy. He's growing and we have to allow him the time to grow. And to do that, you (have to allow him to) make mistakes," Arthur said at the post-match conference.

"It's not a crime to make mistakes as long as you learn from those mistakes and as a group, we've made a lot of mistakes this World Cup but if this group grows and learns from it, we've got the core of a very, very good side.

There's always outside noise, whatever World Cup you are at there's outside noise. The key for us as leaders within that group is to make sure that we make the players deaf to that outside noise. As I say, for us as a group and us as a team, particularly for us as leaders, we've got to create a stable environment," he added.

He went on to discuss the impact of Naseem Shah's absence, emphasizing how it disrupted the balance of the bowling attack.

"Our bowling equilibrium was out of kilter because Naseem Shah provides the consistency, whereas it allows Shaheen Shah to attack, and then you can attack with your leg spinner and you attack with Haris Rauf. So, the equilibrium was upset but that is no excuse at all because quite frankly we haven't played well enough. We haven't bowled well enough at times,” he added.

"Batting-wise, we have to become a 330-350 team. Our game needs to go to another level. The teams that are doing that and doing that consistently are the teams that are in the semi-final. And I don't think we've done that consistently enough. We do that when Fakhar Zaman comes off and we can't just be relying on one player," he said.

When discussing his future plans, Mickey Arthur expressed his willingness to return to England and assume the role of coach for Derbyshire. When questioned about his preparedness to confront any potential consequences, Arthur confidently replied: "Yeah, look, I'll just go back to Derbyshire, I'll be really happy and that'll be okay." "But I came in to do this job, obviously in conjunction with Derbyshire because I care a hell of a lot for the Pakistan dressing room.

I care for Pakistan cricket. Pakistan cricket is very close to my heart, and that was the reason that when Mr. Sethi came calling, I did it, was because I want to give stability, I want to give structure, I want the players to be able to grow up in an environment that's consistent and stable, outside of all the ramblings and the noise that goes on. We owe it to those players.”

