FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked by former India star over bizarre post on beating Australia in 1st T20I

India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos

'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026

The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects.

Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases

India’s Medical Tourism Boom: How Musk Clinic is shaping global aesthetics & hair restoration demand

Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design

Snow Moon 2026: How and where to see last full moon of winter this weekend

What was Ajit Pawar's last wish? Pawar family aide makes big reveal

Anti-Terror Strike in J-K: Security forces launches operation against Jaish terrorists, internet suspended in Kishtwar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos

India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF

'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026

Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before

Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has once again sparked controversy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 with remarks widely seen as a veiled insult towards Team India. His comments have reignited the India-Pakistan rivalry, adding extra spice to the build-up for the marquee global tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 03:14 PM IST

'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed showcased an outstanding bowling display in the first T20I against Australia, contributing significantly to his team's success ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Yet, it wasn't solely his performance on the field that caught the spotlight. Abrar once again exhibited his contentious wicket celebration, a gesture he had mostly refrained from in recent times.

This celebration, where Abrar signals batters to return to the pavilion with a pointed gesture near his head, has ignited discussions in the past. It became especially controversial during last year's Champions Trophy when he executed it after dismissing India's Shubman Gill. In the wake of the criticism, Abrar had mentioned in interviews that he would steer clear of the celebration moving forward.

However, following Pakistan's victory over Australia, the spinner seemed unrepentant when questioned about the revival of the celebration and even made a subtle jab directed at Team India.

During the post-match press conference after the first T20I against Australia, Abrar was inquired whether fans could anticipate seeing the celebration again during the T20 World Cup 2026. A journalist probed if the celebration was merely a one-time event or if it was something he intended to persist with.

In a straightforward response, Abrar stated, “I will do it whenever I feel like it. There are some teams against whom I will definitely continue doing it.” Although he refrained from naming any specific team, his comment was broadly interpreted as a nod towards India.

India vs Pakistan clash on February 15

India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group for the T20 World Cup 2026, which kicks off on February 7. The eagerly awaited encounter between the two rivals is set for February 15. Pakistan is scheduled to play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, there remains uncertainty regarding Pakistan’s participation, as the PCB chairman recently indicated that a final decision concerning logistics and arrangements would be made soon.

Also read| 'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos
India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF
'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026
Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before
The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects.
Utkarsh India: The Infrastructure Backbone
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO
India’s Medical Tourism Boom: How Musk Clinic is shaping global aesthetics & hair restoration demand
India’s Medical Tourism Boom: Musk Clinic leads global aesthetic demand
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement