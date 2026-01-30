'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has once again sparked controversy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 with remarks widely seen as a veiled insult towards Team India. His comments have reignited the India-Pakistan rivalry, adding extra spice to the build-up for the marquee global tournament.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed showcased an outstanding bowling display in the first T20I against Australia, contributing significantly to his team's success ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Yet, it wasn't solely his performance on the field that caught the spotlight. Abrar once again exhibited his contentious wicket celebration, a gesture he had mostly refrained from in recent times.

This celebration, where Abrar signals batters to return to the pavilion with a pointed gesture near his head, has ignited discussions in the past. It became especially controversial during last year's Champions Trophy when he executed it after dismissing India's Shubman Gill. In the wake of the criticism, Abrar had mentioned in interviews that he would steer clear of the celebration moving forward.

However, following Pakistan's victory over Australia, the spinner seemed unrepentant when questioned about the revival of the celebration and even made a subtle jab directed at Team India.

During the post-match press conference after the first T20I against Australia, Abrar was inquired whether fans could anticipate seeing the celebration again during the T20 World Cup 2026. A journalist probed if the celebration was merely a one-time event or if it was something he intended to persist with.

In a straightforward response, Abrar stated, “I will do it whenever I feel like it. There are some teams against whom I will definitely continue doing it.” Although he refrained from naming any specific team, his comment was broadly interpreted as a nod towards India.

India vs Pakistan clash on February 15

India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group for the T20 World Cup 2026, which kicks off on February 7. The eagerly awaited encounter between the two rivals is set for February 15. Pakistan is scheduled to play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, there remains uncertainty regarding Pakistan’s participation, as the PCB chairman recently indicated that a final decision concerning logistics and arrangements would be made soon.

