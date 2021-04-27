'I wasn't finding the motivation,' says RCB leg-spinner Adam Zampa on leaving IPL 2021 midway

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner said that with the grim situation in India and the flights getting cancelled, he had to make a decision fast.

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Adam Zampa has finally opened up about his decision of leaving the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) looking at the grim situation due to COVID-19 in India. Zampa, who was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, left his side's bio-bubble along with fellow countryman Kane Richardson, after their game against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening.

Talking to the Australian publication The Age, Zampa said that the decision was the result of an accumulation of a lot of things ranging from the COVID situation in India to not finding the motivation for going to training to the news about flights.

"Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn’t playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn’t finding the motivation. [There were] a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call.”

Zampa also shed light on why he doesn't see IPL or the sport being a distraction from the situation at hand.

"There’s a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that’s also going to be a personal answer. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn’t care about the cricket, " the leg-spinner, who recently got married recently added.

Zampa further said that he felt that this was the most vulnerable bio-bubble he has played in. Mentioning that in the last IPL in the UAE, there was nothing like that and said that this year's IPL should also have taken place in the UAE and with the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place in India in six months time, it is going to be the next big discussion in the cricketing world.

Not just the RCB duo, fellow Australian fast man Andre Tye has also left India, while Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also exited the IPL bio-bubble to support his family fighting the COVID-19 battle.

However, the BCCI and the IPL have assured that IPL will continue to go on and has advised the teams to play for more than just the team and the sport, for humanity.