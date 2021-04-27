'I wasn't finding the motivation,' says RCB leg-spinner Adam Zampa on leaving IPL 2021 midway

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat to celebrate Jawan's success, fans call his blue tee a nod to India's Asia Cup win

'Keep calm and avoid battle': Vijay shares intriguing new poster of Leo, fans notice hidden Easter eggs

Weather update: IMD predicted heavy rain for several states; check forecast for next 4 days

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj graciously dedicates POTM award to ground staff, donates prize money

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma joins elite club with his second Asia Cup title as captain

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat to celebrate Jawan's success, fans call his blue tee a nod to India's Asia Cup win

'Keep calm and avoid battle': Vijay shares intriguing new poster of Leo, fans notice hidden Easter eggs

Weather update: IMD predicted heavy rain for several states; check forecast for next 4 days

Luxurious life of Shubman Gill

Asia Cup 2023 final: 9 records scripted during India vs Sri Lanka match

Fastest Bollywood movies to enter Rs 400-crore club, here's where Jawan stands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat to celebrate Jawan's success, fans call his blue tee a nod to India's Asia Cup win

'Keep calm and avoid battle': Vijay shares intriguing new poster of Leo, fans notice hidden Easter eggs

Talat Aziz opens up about being part of Scam 2003, his scenes being cut from Hansal Mehta's show | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

'I wasn't finding the motivation,' says RCB leg-spinner Adam Zampa on leaving IPL 2021 midway

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner said that with the grim situation in India and the flights getting cancelled, he had to make a decision fast.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2021, 06:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Adam Zampa has finally opened up about his decision of leaving the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) looking at the grim situation due to COVID-19 in India. Zampa, who was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, left his side's bio-bubble along with fellow countryman Kane Richardson, after their game against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening.

Talking to the Australian publication The Age, Zampa said that the decision was the result of an accumulation of a lot of things ranging from the COVID situation in India to not finding the motivation for going to training to the news about flights.

"Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn’t playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn’t finding the motivation. [There were] a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call.”

Zampa also shed light on why he doesn't see IPL or the sport being a distraction from the situation at hand.

"There’s a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that’s also going to be a personal answer. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn’t care about the cricket, " the leg-spinner, who recently got married recently added.

Zampa further said that he felt that this was the most vulnerable bio-bubble he has played in. Mentioning that in the last IPL in the UAE, there was nothing like that and said that this year's IPL should also have taken place in the UAE and with the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place in India in six months time, it is going to be the next big discussion in the cricketing world.

Not just the RCB duo, fellow Australian fast man Andre Tye has also left India, while Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also exited the IPL bio-bubble to support his family fighting the COVID-19 battle.

However, the BCCI and the IPL have assured that IPL will continue to go on and has advised the teams to play for more than just the team and the sport, for humanity.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Scrub Typhus: Mite-borne infection kills 5 in Odisha, 9 in Shimla; all you need to know about the deadly infection

    PM Modi announces Rs 13,000 crore Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional craftsmen

    Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi demands Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's resignation

    What is dengue hemorrhage shock syndrome? Know causes and treatments

    Viral video: Patient dances to Jawan's 'Chaleya' in hospital, Shah Rukh Khan reacts

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

    In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

    In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

    5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

    Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE