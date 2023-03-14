‘I wasn’t counting my chickens…’: Rahul Dravid’s epic reply to former India teammate after reaching WTC final | Photo: ANI

India reached the World Test Championship final once again after Sri Lanka gave up their outside chance of knocking Rohit Sharma and co out. India has reached a second successive WTC final, this time under the guidance of Rahul Dravid. The former star batter grabbed headlines with an epic response to a question from a former teammate who is now on the rolls of the broadcaster.

Post drawing the final Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Dravid was taking questions on the bygone match. However, when former off spinner and Dravid’s ex-teammate Murali Kartik asked the India coach about India’s packed schedule and strategy to prepare for the red-ball finale while playing a lot of white-ball cricket, no one expected what Dravid said next.

When quizzed about this, Dravid reacted, “We just qualified at lunchtime today. I wasn’t counting my chickens before they hatched. We’ll celebrate this for starters. It is going to be a challenge. There’s going to be a lot of logistics involved given the IPL final is only a week before the WTC final. We’ll think about it.”

India are set to face off against Australia in a 3-match ODI series next before the Men in Blue join their IPL franchises for a month of T20 cricket. While Dravid gave a witty and metaphorical reply, the packed white-ball schedule may have some impact on Team India’s readiness and form going into the World Test Championship final.

India will face Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London, UK from June 7-11, 2023.

READ | ‘Mai hota toh out hota’: Virat Kohli pokes fun at umpire Nitin Menon during 4th Test against Australia, watch

(Inputs from agencies)