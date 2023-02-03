Watch: Cricketer Deepak Chahar tries to be 'friends' with a monkey, move almost backfires, gets 'robbed'

Photo: Instagram Screengrab

Indian Cricketers are pretty famous for their active social media usage and they are always in the news for one or the other stories or videos that they post. Recently Indian medium pacer Deepak Chahar posted a video on Instagram where he was seen feeding a monkey on his hotel balcony. We all know how crazy monkeys can get for a banana after all it's his favorite food. Deepak later tried to offer him an apple which the monkey clearly refused and attempted to come inside his room, in spite of all his effort he couldn't resist the aggressive guest.



The medium pacer recorded a video and posted it on Instagram captioning it “I was trying to be friends with this guy but he robbed me, this is what happens with us all the time. #bajrangbali”. It was clearly seen in the video how the monkey left the Agra boy with no options and entered his room forcefully grabbed two bananas from the table and rushed his way out.

Deepak can be heard laughing in the video which shows he was enjoying this not-so-unprecedented encounter as he mentioned that this happens to them all the time. Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya Chahar commented on his post saying “Your new best friend, Hope I get to meet him too tomorrow”.

Deepak Chahar has been absent from Team India due to an injury that has kept him off the cricket field for nearly a year. Currently, he is in Rishikesh, taking some much-needed time to reconnect with his family. Despite the setback, Deepak remains optimistic and is looking forward to getting back on the field and continuing his successful career.

