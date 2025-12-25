'I was there': Ex-Australia star adds new angle to England's Noosa 'drinking' row

An ex-Australia cricketer has added a fresh twist to England’s Noosa ‘drinking’ row, claiming first-hand knowledge of the incident. The revelation, summed up by “I was there,” has offered a new perspective and reignited debate around the controversial episode.

England has received unexpected backing from former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann, who dismissed the claims regarding players drinking excessively in Noosa, a coastal location, prior to the third Ashes Test in Adelaide. In an interview with ABC Sport, the ex-cricketer mentioned that he was in Noosa concurrently with the England cricket team, asserting that the players conducted themselves well and maintained a positive rapport with the local community.

"I was in Noosa and this bugs me. I am all for getting stuck into England. They haven’t played well enough, their preparation before the first game of the series (was not good) I get all that. But I was actually there. They were actually really well behaved. They mixed with the locals, had a good time," he said.

"The reports of them stagged is just wrong. They were polite and a delight to the people of Noosa, played golf, played soccer with the locals all that sort of stuff. They were well liked there."

The allegations were directed at Ben Stokes and his teammates following England's 82-run defeat in the third Ashes Test, which left them trailing 3-0 in the series. This outcome also confirmed a series loss for the visitors. In the meantime, England's Director of Cricket, Rob Key, has announced that the drinking allegations will be thoroughly examined.

"I would defend them a bit because that’s just out of order. They are running a campaign against them almost and now Rob Key is doing what, a stag-do review or whatever they call it," Lehmann said.

"I didn’t see that. I saw people relaxing, enjoying Noosa for what it is. It didn’t look good because what had happened previously but I have to come to their defence here because they are professional athletes and they are well behaved from what I saw," he added.

The Noosa vacation occurred following England's defeat in the first two Tests. They are now trailing 3-0, with the fourth Test set to begin on Boxing Day (26 December) at the MCG.

