CRICKET

'I was surprised': New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson breaks silence on MS Dhoni's infamous leave in 2019 World Cup semifinal

Ferguson recalled bowling a back-of-a-length ball outside off stump, expecting Dhoni might play an aggressive shot, but Dhoni chose to leave it untouched despite India needing 52 runs off 31 balls at that stage.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

'I was surprised': New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson breaks silence on MS Dhoni's infamous leave in 2019 World Cup semifinal
The 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand still stings for India, even six years later. The chase started badly with early wickets falling, and while there was late hope, MS Dhoni couldn't quite pull off the victory in what became his last game for India. A moment a lot of people remember is when Dhoni, needing 52 runs from 31 balls, didn't play at a ball outside off-stump from Lockie Ferguson. Fans were confused by the choice, and it's still talked about a lot online as a critical part of that loss.

Ferguson, the bowler in that instance, has thought about that delivery years after the game.

"I can't remember what they were needing to chase at the time, but I knew they had to score a few runs,” he said in an interview with Crictracker. “The plan was to bowl and see if MS would undercut it, and he left it. So I was surprised because naturally, when you're bowling, you're trying to restrict runs, then it's nice when a batter leaves it.”

At that moment in their innings, India found themselves down by six wickets, but with Ravindra Jadeja aggressively batting from the other end, it could have been a strategic choice to give the all-rounder the strike for the next over without taking unnecessary risks.

Nevertheless, Jadeja would lose his wicket just a couple of overs later, increasing the pressure on India’s iconic wicketkeeper to lead the team to victory. Ferguson would come back to bowl the 49th over, and Dhoni struck a very similar delivery over backward point for six – a moment Ferguson certainly remembers.

"But I think the next over, the first ball, I tried again, and he just got it over the boundary for six. So the plan almost worked the second time as well. But it was nice to get him out that game and, of course, get across the line in the semi-final."

After that sixth ball, Dhoni was run out by mere centimetres when Martin Guptill executed one of the most remarkable ground fielding feats in World Cup cricket history. With a one-handed pick-up and throw from the outfield, he hit the stumps perfectly, resulting in Dhoni's dismissal.

Years later, these two cricket moments are still vividly remembered by Indian fans. It's intriguing to think how differently things might have turned out if those moments had slightly favored India.

