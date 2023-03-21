I was shivering, said, 'How the hell…’: Virat Kohli reveals a secret and it involves Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are without doubt one of the most famous couples in India. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl Vamika in 2021.

Virat Kohli today (March 21) revealed a secret related to Anushka Sharma during a chat with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers. Kohli made the revelation during De Villiers’ 'the 360 show'.

Virat Kohli said that he was nervous before his first meeting with Anushka Sharma and was shivering. It may be recalled that Kohli and Anushka first met each other for an ad shoot.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimababwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like how the hell am I gonna do this. I was really nervous," Kohli said on the podcast.

Kohli recalled how he cracked a bad joke about Anushka’s heels when he met the actress for the first time but eventually he got comfortable after a few meeting.

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.