'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle

An RCB star has opened up on missing out on the T20 World Cup squad, admitting the decision left them numb and unable to process the setback. The candid revelation has reignited debate over selection calls, fairness, and the emotional toll such snubs take on elite cricketers.

India is rich in cricketing talent, yet the team lacks many reliable finishers to depend on. Enter Jitesh Sharma, the wicket-keeper batter from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who brought a lot of hope with his inclusion in India's T20I squad. However, for reasons unknown, Jitesh was overlooked when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Although Jitesh chose not to express his feelings on social media right away, he mentioned that the selectors did not communicate with him regarding his exclusion.

In an interview with CricTracker, the wicket-keeper batter shared that he felt devastated upon seeing his name missing from the squad. It was only after Ajit Agarkar, the head of the selection committee, clarified the rationale behind the squad adjustments that Jitesh understood the situation.

"I wasn't aware of my omission until the squad was announced. After that, I agreed with the explanation given by the selectors in the press conference; it was a valid reason. Later, I had discussions with the coaches and selectors, and I felt their reasoning was fair. I completely understood what they wanted to explain to me, and I agreed with it."

In addition to Jitesh, the selection committee also omitted Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill from the lineup, while reinstating Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan. Jitesh mentioned that he reached out to former India and RCB player Dinesh Karthik for support in moving forward.

"It was heartbreaking, as I had worked very hard to play in the ICC T20 World Cup. But that is destiny, I can't deny it. At that moment, I was numb and couldn't process anything. Spending time with my family and talking to Dinesh Karthik helped me move forward," Jitesh said.

However, all hope is not lost for Jitesh, even though the selectors' choice to include an opening batter as wicket-keeper complicates his prospects.

