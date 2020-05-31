I was given Team India captaincy just few days before U-19 World Cup: Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on how he was appointed as the captain of the U19 side just a few days ahead of the Under-19 World Cup and claimed that he had never imagined of leading the Men In Blue in his dreams.

Kohli's remarks came during an Instagram live session with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when he was questioned about his transition from captaining Under-19 India to becoming the Indian captain.

"I was someone who always liked taking responsibility. Then Under-19 happened and not many people know that I became captain of the Under-19 team one tour before the World Cup. We went to South Africa. That's when I became the captain and then I was given the captaincy of the Under-19 World Cup, which we won," said Kohli.

"But before that, I used to captain my club team, state teams and I used to like the responsibility. I have captained Ranji in a season with all the seniors around. I think some things are destined to be," he added.

"Becoming captain of India was not even in my wildest dream, to be honest," Kohli further stated.

Virat also opened up about how he would always have a proper chat with then Team India skipper MS Dhoni on the field and credited the former captain for seeing a future captain in him.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

The BCCI also had to postpone the kick-off of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.