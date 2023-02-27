‘I was crying and they recognised me at Chennai’: Wasim Akram recalls an emotional story

File photo

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram is loved all around the world but if there is any country that loves Akram after Pakistan, it definitely is India. Former Pakistan pace bowler shared an emotional story from 2009 when he was at the Chennai Airport and his wife needed a medical emergency on their way to Singapore.



While talking to Sportstar, Wasim Akram said, "I was flying to Singapore with my late wife and there was a stop in Chennai for refueling. When he landed, she was unconscious, I was crying and people recognized me at the airport. We didn't have an Indian visa. We both had Pakistani passports. The people at the Chennai airport, the security forces, and the customs and immigration officials told me not to worry about the visa and to take my wife to the hospital while they sort the visa out. That is something I will never forget, as a cricketer and as a human being."



It was this love for the Pakistan former fast bowler that people didn't think much of before helping him, he also shared how Chennai has a special place in his memories. Talking about the 1999 Chennai Test he recalled how that Test match was memorable for him.



"The Chennai Test is very special to me... It was very hot and the pitch was bare, which suited us because we relied on reverse-swing. We also had one of the best spinners at the time in Saqlain Mustaq. Nobody could pick the doosra delivery that he had invented at the time. Sachin Tendulkar played him well after the first innings. Every time he bowled the doosra, Sachin went for the lap shot just behind the 'keeper. A very odd shot to play against the off-spinners doosra but he mastered it and that's why Sachin was one of the greatest of all time," Akram mentioned.