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'I was clueless': PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has revealed the story behind his viral nickname “Sarpanch.” The Punjab Kings star admitted he was initially clueless about how the nickname started, before it quickly caught on among fans during the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

'I was clueless': PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname
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Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings, opened up about how he ended up with the ‘sarpanch’ nickname at PBKS. He admitted he was confused at first and didn’t get why his new teammates were calling him that—but once they explained it means “head of the family,” he really embraced the title. Honestly, the tag fits him. It’s not just some random name; PBKS leaned into it as part of their branding, pushing the ‘sarpanch’ idea on social media and in promo content. And Iyer’s lived up to it. He’s led from the front, both as captain and with the bat.

“I love it. I was clueless at the start of my journey with Punjab Kings, how the ‘Sarpanch’ tag came up and what it meant,” Iyer said. “But later, when I asked a couple of my teammates, they explained that ‘Sarpanch’ means the head of a family, a group or even a district. That gave me clarity, and from there onwards, my journey started," Iyer said on Jiostar.

After leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024, he left the franchise and took over as PBKS captain for the next season. He didn’t waste time—PBKS made it all the way to the final. Sure, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but people praised Iyer’s aggressive leadership. Last season, he ended up as PBKS’s top scorer, racking up 604 runs in 17 matches, averaging over 50 and striking at 175.

This season, he’s picked up right where he left off. He’s second only to Prabhsimran Singh at the top of the team’s scoring charts for IPL 2026, already making 203 runs in just five games, averaging nearly 68, with a strike rate above 180. His consistency and explosive batting have put PBKS at the very top of the points table—they’re the only side without a loss so far.

When asked about his goals, Iyer made it clear he’s hungry to win the IPL for PBKS. But he isn’t getting ahead of himself. He says he’s focused on staying present, not letting his mind drift too far into the future.

"The mission, obviously, is to lift the trophy. But I always feel that the more you stay in the present, the more you stay in control of what is in your hands at that moment, and you just have to go full throttle. You don't have to think too far ahead or dwell on the past. I reiterate the same point to my teammates as well, that when we are out there, we are playing for ourselves, not against the opponents. We just want to improve each day and make sure we put our best foot forward. When everything comes together and that synergy builds, everything falls into place," Iyer said.

Also read| 'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

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