'I was asked to be ready': Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

A former India batter has revealed that he was asked to be ready to replace Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain. Discover the details of the unexpected offer, Parthiv Patel’s connection to RCB and the captaincy discussions involving one of the IPL’s biggest franchises.

When you hear “RCB,” you can’t help but think of Virat Kohli. He’s been with the team since the beginning—back in 2008—and led as captain from 2013 to 2021. Sure, he stepped in as skipper a few times in 2011 and 2023 too. Strangely enough, it was under Rajat Patidar’s leadership that Kohli finally won his first and second IPL titles in 2025 and 2026. But now, it turns out RCB almost dropped Kohli as captain before the 2019 season.

Did RCB really consider replacing Kohli?

This isn’t just a rumor. Parthiv Patel—former RCB player and India wicketkeeper—spilled the beans in a chat with Aakash Chopra on YouTube. Before that, Moeen Ali had already hinted at this on Sports Tak, but Parthiv confirmed it. In the end, the plan didn’t go through, and Kohli remained captain for 2019.

Parthiv Patel’s side of the story

“I have never talked about this, but Moeen Ali mentioned it in an interview. The fact is that I was told, 'Be ready, we are thinking about this for next year.' But the next year, the two people who offered it to me (Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten) were replaced; new coaches came in, and I didn't get to play a single match that entire season," Parthiv said when Aakash asked if he was offered the RCB captaincy.

Moeen Ali’s take

“Yes, I think he was. I'm quite sure he was. In the final year when Gary Kirsten was there, after the first year, I believe Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain,” said Moeen earlier.

He went on, “That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role."

Kohli’s unmatched IPL record

Calling Kohli an IPL legend isn’t an exaggeration. He owns records for the most runs, games, centuries, fifties, runs as captain, catches, most seasons with one team, sixes for a single franchise, most runs in a season, most runs against one team, joint-most seasons, and most fours. He suited up for the IPL even before making his debut for India, and this year, he turns 38. Even after his international career ends, you can bet the IPL will still see plenty more of Kohli.

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