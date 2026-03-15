'I was absolutely broken': Sanju Samson opens up on initial omission before powering India to T20 World Cup title

Sanju Samson revealed how being initially left out of the playing XI motivated him to perform when given a chance during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter later played a crucial role as India lifted a historic third T20 World Cup title.

Sanju Samson was named the Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performance in India's T20 World Cup title-winning journey at the recently concluded event. The opener hailing from Kerala amassed 321 runs across five matches, playing a crucial role in India's success.

After showcasing his skills on the grandest stage of T20 cricket, Samson candidly discussed the emotional rollercoaster behind his dream campaign, admitting that there was a moment during the tournament when he felt "completely shattered" after being repeatedly excluded from India’s Playing XI.

By the conclusion of the tournament, Samson had emerged as one of the key players in India's title defense. However, during his reflection on the campaign at the India Today Conclave on March 14, he acknowledged that his journey was far from smooth at the outset. When the competition kicked off, the opener was not even a solid part of the team’s strategy. A combination of India’s shaky start, a shift in lineup, and a change in luck ultimately paved the way for his return to the XI.

Reflecting on that uncertain phase, Samson confessed that the waiting and uncertainty weighed heavily on him.

“I was too desperate, knowing that my dream was so near. But was the team still trying some combinations? So, is Sanju there or not there? So, that kind of feeling played in my mind at that time. I was absolutely broken because my dream was to win the World Cup and I am not even in the XI. So, actually I was gone away for 5-6 days and I started rebuilding myself. Started preparing myself, knowing you never know what the game want to give back to you,” he said during the India Today Conclave on Saturday.

It was a profoundly human admission from a cricketer who has often faced uncertainty regarding his position in the team. Samson also contrasted this with an earlier stage of his career, when internal competition within the Indian squad made him feel uneasy.

“I am the type of a person who do much better for others than doing things better for myself. In that series (against NZ), I was competing with my own people (for a place in the team) and I was not very comfortable with it,” the Kerala batter added.

Nevertheless, when the opportunity arose, Samson seized it wholeheartedly. After receiving his chance against Zimbabwe in the Super Eight, he revitalized India’s campaign with a series of impactful performances. He scored 97 against the West Indies in a Super Eight match, considered a de facto quarterfinal, at Eden Gardens, followed by identical scores of 89 in the semifinal against England at Wankhede and in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“I knew the team management had trust in me. When the World Cup came in, I kind of figured out now that the team wants you, so that is the mindset change which happened in my head. So, right from the Zimbabwe game, we had to win four out of four matches and the team needs you. So, that’s when it became very positive for me, and I was very fired up,” Sanju said.

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