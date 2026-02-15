FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
‘I want rain’: Former Pakistan cricketer makes unusual wish ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Ahead of the high-voltage group stage IND vs PAK match, a former Pakistani cricketer made a shocking statement and said he want rain to disrupt the game.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

‘I want rain’: Former Pakistan cricketer makes unusual wish ahead of IND vs PAK clash
IND vs PAK match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
Ahead of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali expressed his desire and said that he wants rain to disrupt the game so that both teams get onepoint each. Team India and the Men in Green are set to lock horns in a group stage match on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As per weather predictions, the match might be affected by rain as there is over 90 percent probability of precipitation on Sunday.

 

While speaking on A Sports, Basit Ali said, ''My prayer is that Allah Ta’ala makes it rain. I want rain.''

 

Meanwhile, both sides have played two games so far and won them, but India is leading Group A with a better Net Run Rate (NRR). If rain disrupts the upcoming contest, the overs per side might get reduced, and for a match with a result, at least five overs per side is necessary.

 

If even a five-over game doesn't take place in the IND vs PAK match, then both sides will be awarded with one point each, as there is no Reserve Day for a league stage match.

 

IND vs PAK match: Weather Report

 

As per Accuweather, there are nearly 40 percent chances of rain till 6 pm local time, which will drop to below 10 percent thereafter. However, the ground staff at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo are known for their capabilities, who can cover the entire ground within minutes and get it ready quickly once the rain stops.

 

IND vs PAK match: Predicted Playing XI

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

 

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq.

