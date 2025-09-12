Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'I want him to...': Abhishek Sharma’s father reveals his wish ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Abhishek Sharma has made a strong start to his Asia Cup campaign, showcasing his aggressive batting. In the opening match against UAE, he scored a rapid 30 off 16 balls with three sixes and two fours.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

'I want him to...': Abhishek Sharma’s father reveals his wish ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
Abhishek Sharma and his father Raj Kumar Sharma
India's young opener Abhishek Sharma has captivated everyone with his outstanding performances in the T20I format. He has kicked off his Asia Cup campaign in remarkable fashion by hitting a six on the very first ball in the match against UAE. He scored 30 runs off just 16 balls, which included 3 sixes and 2 fours. Following this, Abhishek's father is now eager for him to lead India to victory in the upcoming match against Pakistan. In an interview with India Today, his father Rajkumar Sharma praised India and expressed his desire to see the trophy return home.

“India performed well in the first match of the Asia Cup. I want them to win the trophy. India is in good form, I think that they will win the Asia Cup,” Rajkumar Sharma told India Today in an interview.

“India and Pakistan is one of the most anticipated matches in the world. I am glad that the BCCI gave Abhishek chances. I want him to perform his best. I want him to help India win the match against Pakistan and then win the Asia Cup,” he added.

India is set to face Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This match marks the first official encounter between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

In their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener on Wednesday, India achieved a commanding nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. Meanwhile, Pakistan is preparing to take on Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 opener, coming off a recent T20I tri-series win.

Also read| India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

