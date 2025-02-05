As the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, a video of Cummins playfully mocking Kohli has added to cricket fans' enthusiasm.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins recently made a humorous dig at Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a commercial for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The video instantly went viral on social media, creating a buzz among fans as the championship approaches. While Kohli is expected to participate for the Indian team in the Champions Trophy, Cummins' participation is still uncertain due to an ankle ailment he is currently healing from.

As the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, a video of Cummins playfully mocking Kohli has added to cricket fans' enthusiasm. In the video, the 31-year-old captain made fun of several cricketers from across the world, with England all-rounder Ben Stokes being his first target.

“Oi Ben, I am not stokes about you.” He then turned his attention towards Ollie Pope with a like which said, “Hey Pope, you better start praying.” Virat Kohli was Pat Cummins' third victim when he said, “Hey Kohli, I have never seen you bat this slowly.”

Pat Cummins showing no mercy

pic.twitter.com/Z5ju9ubukk — (@was_abdur) February 4, 2025

He finished with “More Like Quinton de Block. I am Pat Cummins for you. Get mean.”

It appears doubtful that Pat Cummins will travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Australian skipper, who recently led his team to a 4-1 Border Gavaskar Trophy victory over India, was unable to attend the Sri Lanka Tests due to the birth of his second child.

Furthermore, rumors claim that the 31-year-old is currently dealing with an ankle ailment, which is said to have resulted from the heavy workload during the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

“Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling, so he's heavily unlikely. That would mean that we need a captain,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald told SEN Radio.

