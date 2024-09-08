'I’ve done my part...': CSK star all-rounder bids adieu to international cricket

The esteemed all-rounder made the decision to step away from Test cricket following the conclusion of the Ashes 2023 series.

Renowned English cricketer Moeen Ali has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. The esteemed all-rounder made the decision to step away from Test cricket following the conclusion of the Ashes 2023 series. Subsequently, after being left out of the England squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, the 37-year-old athlete has chosen to focus on participating in various franchise and domestic leagues worldwide.

Having been a key player for the Chennai Super Kings, Moeen Ali was a vital member of the ODI World Cup-winning team in 2019 and the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2022. Throughout his career, the Birmingham-born cricketer has represented his country in 138 ODIs, accumulating 2355 runs and claiming 111 wickets. In T20Is, he has featured in 92 matches, scoring 1229 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.41, while also taking 51 wickets.

Following England's defeat to Team India in the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, the national team management opted for a change in strategy, aiming to introduce younger talents into the squad. This shift in focus led to the exclusion of Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow from the squad for the Australia series.

In response to this development, Moeen Ali expressed his understanding of the team's decision and acknowledged that the time has come for the younger generation to take the reins.

"I'm 37 years old and didn't get picked for this month's Australia series. It's time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't. Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough, I still feel I can play. But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself," Moeen Ali said in a Daily Mail interview.

Despite his desire to represent England once more, the seasoned cricketer recognized the need for the team to transition into a new phase of development.

Also read| Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Defending champions India beat China 3-0 in campaign opener