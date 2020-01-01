'I've been able to adjust and find a way': Peter Siddle speaks about his cricketing career post-retirement

Australia speedster Peter Siddle has expressed his thoughts on how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket earlier in the year.

Siddle has announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday (December 29) and later on while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the fast-bowler claimed how he wanted to retire right after the Ashes Series.

Siddle's final appearances in Test cricket for the kangaroos was during the 2019 Ashes series. However, he was told by the country's cricketing board to put a hold to his retirement plans.

"JL, Painey and I, we chatted about it early on in the Ashes series, there was a possibility (of finishing in England) "But there was a bit of back-and-forth about the chances of maybe being able to do it back home if things fall into place," Siddle said.

"I was pretty content to do it over there, but that small, little hope that maybe I might get a chance back in Australia in front of family and friends, I was happy to take the gamble and see if it happened."

Since making his Test debut against India in 2008, Siddle earned 67 caps for the Aussies in the longest format of the game and picked up 221 wickets with an average of 30.6.

"Obviously it didn't, but very content with the career I've had. As a young kid, I never thought I'd play one, let alone play 67, so very happy."

"I've played 180 first-class games, so the longevity to be able to play long-form cricket over that short time, it's all about keeping the body right, maintaining a healthy body and doing everything you can to adjust throughout those years," he added.

The pacer successfully made his comeback into the national side in 2018 during Australia's series against Pakistan, after he missed a year of cricket in 2016.

"When you start, you're young and fresh, you can charge in and bowl fast, but as you grow older and as you play more games, the body starts to wear down and you have to change."

"I know there's been plenty of criticism over the years about being slower and these types of things, but I've been able to adjust and find a way," Siddle added.