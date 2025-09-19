Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sam Pitroda breaks silence on 'Pakistan feels like home' remark: 'When I said...'

Donald Trump now claims to have mediated 11 global conflicts; India-Pakistan among them

Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani Group's market cap rises Rs 69000 crore in just one day after Sebi clean chit, climbs to Rs...

Will Pakistan give nuclear weapons to Saudi Arabia under defence pact? What will Israel do? Will it bomb nuclear facilities, stockpiles?

Two Assam Rifles soldiers killed in ambush in Manipur's Imphal

'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral

After Ratan Tata's TCS, THIS company brings major revision in its WFH policy, employees now required to work for 3 days in office, effective from...

IND vs PAK, handshake row: PCB pushes back against ICC claims, rejects alleged violations on filming and media access at Asia Cup

Viral video: AC train passenger caught smoking, sparks online debate over public rights

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, named as India's official entry to 2026 Oscars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Narendra Modi pays emotional tribute to 'popular singer' Zubeen Garg: 'He will be remembered for...'

PM Narendra Modi pays emotional tribute to 'popular singer' Zubeen Garg

Sam Pitroda breaks silence on 'Pakistan feels like home' remark: 'When I said...'

Sam Pitroda breaks silence on 'Pakistan feels like home' remark: 'When I said...

Donald Trump now claims to have mediated 11 global conflicts; India-Pakistan among them

Donald Trump now claims to have mediated 11 global conflicts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Suryakumar was asked to announce the two changes made to the playing XI. He confidently named one player, Harshit Rana, who was coming into the side.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

During the toss before India's last Asia Cup group game against Oman, Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav had a funny moment. It reminded people of something his predecessor, Rohit Sharma, would do. Suryakumar won the toss and chose to bat first. When asked about the two changes to the team, he easily named Harshit Rana as one of the players coming in. But when it was time for the second name, he totally forgot.

The crowd and commentators, including Ravi Shastri, loved the scene. Suryakumar had trouble remembering the name. He looked at his teammates for help, smiled, and then joked in Hindi, I've become like Rohit.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

This was a funny reference to Rohit Sharma's famous on-camera mix-ups at the toss. Rohit has been known to forget players' names or even what the team decided after winning the coin flip. The video of the incident quickly spread online, with people sharing it and making memes.

It turned out the second change was Arshdeep Singh, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who was resting. Even though the Indian captain had a momentary lapse, it showed how relaxed and happy the team was as they got ready for the Super Four stage. It also reminded fans that even the best players in the world have moments that everyone can relate to.

IND vs OMN Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Also read| IND vs PAK, handshake row: PCB pushes back against ICC claims, rejects alleged violations on filming and media access at Asia Cup

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhagyashree reveals her nighttime stretch routine; simple move she swears by for better sleep, 'Place one leg at a....'
Bhagyashree reveals her nighttime stretch routine; simple move she swears by
FBI's Kash Patel makes BIG statement, set to investigate Donald Trump's birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, says, 'I'll do...'
FBI's Kash Patel makes BIG statement, set to investigate Donald Trump's...
On 75th birthday, PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, to unveil several projects
On 75th birthday, PM Modi to visit MP today, to unveil several projects
'Been to Pakistan, felt at home': Sam Pitroda's remarks on foreign policy spark row
'Been to Pakistan, felt at home': Sam Pitroda's remarks on foreign policy spark
BIG tension for US, NATO as India joins Russia-Belarus wargames amid strained ties with Trump
BIG tension for US, NATO as India joins Russia-Belarus wargames
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE