'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Suryakumar was asked to announce the two changes made to the playing XI. He confidently named one player, Harshit Rana, who was coming into the side.

The crowd and commentators, including Ravi Shastri, loved the scene. Suryakumar had trouble remembering the name. He looked at his teammates for help, smiled, and then joked in Hindi, I've become like Rohit.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav forget the two changes for India vs Oman during toss. pic.twitter.com/GHXuw0N9vj — GURMEET GILL (@GURmeetG9) September 19, 2025

This was a funny reference to Rohit Sharma's famous on-camera mix-ups at the toss. Rohit has been known to forget players' names or even what the team decided after winning the coin flip. The video of the incident quickly spread online, with people sharing it and making memes.

It turned out the second change was Arshdeep Singh, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who was resting. Even though the Indian captain had a momentary lapse, it showed how relaxed and happy the team was as they got ready for the Super Four stage. It also reminded fans that even the best players in the world have moments that everyone can relate to.

IND vs OMN Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

