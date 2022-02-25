IND vs SL: 'I tried to bribe Bumrah' - Know why batter Shreyas Iyer said THIS

Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 57 runs in 27 balls to take India to a score of 199, after the likes of Rohit Sharma (44 of 32) and Ishan Kishan (89 off 56) had given the hosts a good platform to build upon.

In the post-match presentation, Shreyas revealed his hilarious dialogue with Team India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. The newly crowned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper revealed that he wanted to bowl in the death overs against Sri Lanka.

It's usually very rare for a team to give a full-time batsman like Iyer a crack at bowling in T20I cricket, where the game can change in one over. And that too, Iyer demanded to bowl in the death overs!

Thankfully, Jasprit Bumrah whom Iyer tried to lure, wasn't convinced and they stuck to the original plan.

"I had already put my hand up (for a bowl). Around the 16th over when he (Rohit) went it he had already told Bumrah these are the bowlers who need to bowl. I tried to bribe Bumrah but it didn't work for me," said Iyer as he broke into laughter during the post-match presentation ceremony on Thursday.

Surprisingly, as many as seven bowlers were seen rolling their arms against Sri Lanka in the first T20I. Skipper Rohit Sharma seems to be trying out all of the permutations and combinations, ahead of the T20I World Cup scheduled to be held later this year.

Apart from Bumrah, all of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda bowled for India at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Talking about the match, India scored 199 runs, which Sri Lanka failed to chase down, handing India a 1-0 lead in the series and with it, a 10th consecutive win in the T20I format.