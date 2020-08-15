'I tip my hat to you': Virat Kohli narrates heartfelt post as MS Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket

Current Team India skipper Virat Kohli posted a long emotional post on social media as former Indian captain MS Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket on Saturday.

Kohli took to Twitter and narrated a long post thanking Dhoni for his undeniable contribution to Indian cricket.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart," Kohli tweeted.

"but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @msdhoni," he concluded.

Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.