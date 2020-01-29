'I thought we were gone': Virat Kohli expresses thoughts over India's dramatic win against New Zealand in Hamilton T20I

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed what he told head coach Ravi Shastri after India's nail-biting super over triumph in the third T20I match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday (January 29).

“I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they probably deserved to finish the game off with the way Kane batted and the way he led from the front."

"We got a wicket at a crucial stage. Shami again, showed his experience and put a couple of balls outside the off-stump,” Kohli was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to the conclusion that we had to hit the stumps because otherwise there is a single anyway and we are gonna lose the game."

"Shami went for it, got the wicket and the game turned on its head. In the super over, New Zealand again put pressure on us,” the 31-year-old added.

After the match was tied at 179, the Kiwis came out and hoisted a target score of 18 runs for India batting first in the Super Over.

On the chase, India scored three runs off the first two balls of the over but with 14 runs required from 3 deliveries, Rohit Sharma smashed back-to-back sixes off the final two balls for India to secure the victory.

Speaking on the topic of Sharma's heroics in the Super Over, Kohli lauded Shamra and labeled him as the best clean striker of the ball.

“But Rohit was outstanding today, in the first half and in the super over."

"We knew, if he gets one hit, the bowler will be under pressure because he is such a clean striker of the cricket ball. Overall a top day for us and a beautiful game to be a part of,” Virat claimed.

With the T20I series in the bag, India will lock horns again on January 31 with the Blackcaps at Wellington for the fourth T20I.