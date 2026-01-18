'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Australia star Steve Smith has revealed details of his conversation with Pakistan batter Babar Azam amid growing reports of dressing room tension. His comments have added fresh context to the speculation, drawing widespread attention from fans and the cricketing community.

Australia's cricket team star batter Steve Smith has shared insights about his relationship with Pakistan's star Babar Azam after their recent Big Bash League incident. Reports from the media suggested that Babar felt "disrespected" by his Sydney Sixers teammate when he was denied a single during their match against the Sydney Thunder. Furthermore, it was reported that the tension lingered beyond the field, with Babar allegedly still angry upon returning to the dressing room. Before the Sixers' upcoming match against the Brisbane Heat on Sunday, presenter Isa Guha asked Smith, "Have you and Babar made up?"

Smith quickly brushed off the rumors, mentioning that they had been chatting about golf prior to the game. "Nah, he's good. We were just chatting before. I thought he batted really well the other night and we had a good partnership. We were talking about our golf there. He's looking forward to tonight; it's a nice wicket, so I hope we can get off to a good start again," Smith said.

What sparked the controversy?

During the match against the Thunder, Babar, who was batting in the 40s, sought a single off the last ball of the 11th over. However, Steve Smith turned down the request, which visibly upset Babar.

The Sixers opted for the Power Surge—a two-over powerplay—starting from the 12th over, during which Smith scored 32 runs, setting a record for the most runs in BBL history. Conversely, Babar was dismissed on the very first ball of the 13th over, and he expressed his frustration by hitting the boundary cushions with his bat.

In the aftermath of the game, there has been considerable discussion surrounding the incident. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal expressed his belief that Smith "disrespected" Babar.

"This shouldn't have happened. I understand Smith hit a fast hundred, but he could have told Babar before the ball, 'Don't take a single.' Not like this. This is disrespect," Akmal said on YouTube. "If the Sydney Sixers aren't happy with Babar, drop him. Don't disrespect him like this. Make him sit out instead... but don't do this," he added.

