FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details

Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's sequel will be 'biggest multi-starrer in history of cinema'

Pakistani activist alleges death threats for saving Hindu girls from forced conversion: 'My only crime is speaking against injustice'

Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious gesture with Daryl Mitchell goes viral after losing world no.1 ranking

Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja, says family members are being used in 'big conspiracy'

Government Doon Medical College row: Dehradun college student alleges brutal ragging, assault; inquiry underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Australia star Steve Smith has revealed details of his conversation with Pakistan batter Babar Azam amid growing reports of dressing room tension. His comments have added fresh context to the speculation, drawing widespread attention from fans and the cricketing community.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australia's cricket team star batter Steve Smith has shared insights about his relationship with Pakistan's star Babar Azam after their recent Big Bash League incident. Reports from the media suggested that Babar felt "disrespected" by his Sydney Sixers teammate when he was denied a single during their match against the Sydney Thunder. Furthermore, it was reported that the tension lingered beyond the field, with Babar allegedly still angry upon returning to the dressing room. Before the Sixers' upcoming match against the Brisbane Heat on Sunday, presenter Isa Guha asked Smith, "Have you and Babar made up?"

Smith quickly brushed off the rumors, mentioning that they had been chatting about golf prior to the game. "Nah, he's good. We were just chatting before. I thought he batted really well the other night and we had a good partnership. We were talking about our golf there. He's looking forward to tonight; it's a nice wicket, so I hope we can get off to a good start again," Smith said.

What sparked the controversy?

During the match against the Thunder, Babar, who was batting in the 40s, sought a single off the last ball of the 11th over. However, Steve Smith turned down the request, which visibly upset Babar.

The Sixers opted for the Power Surge—a two-over powerplay—starting from the 12th over, during which Smith scored 32 runs, setting a record for the most runs in BBL history. Conversely, Babar was dismissed on the very first ball of the 13th over, and he expressed his frustration by hitting the boundary cushions with his bat.

In the aftermath of the game, there has been considerable discussion surrounding the incident. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal expressed his belief that Smith "disrespected" Babar.

"This shouldn't have happened. I understand Smith hit a fast hundred, but he could have told Babar before the ball, 'Don't take a single.' Not like this. This is disrespect," Akmal said on YouTube. "If the Sydney Sixers aren't happy with Babar, drop him. Don't disrespect him like this. Make him sit out instead... but don't do this," he added.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious gesture with Daryl Mitchell goes viral after losing world no.1 ranking

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan
'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam
Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar
Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?
Delhi-NCR schools update: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift schools to online mode?
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement