'I still want to play Test cricket': Former India captain expresses desire for sensational comeback

Ajinkya Rahane conveyed his aspiration to represent India in Test matches, stating that he remains eager to participate in the longest format of cricket for his nation. Throughout his 85 Tests, Rahane has accumulated 5077 runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties. At 37 years old, Rahane has also captained the team in six matches, securing victories in four of them, notably stepping in as captain while Virat Kohli was on paternity leave during the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series, which India won 2-1 in Australia. He shared these insights during a conversation with Sky Sports while the India vs England 3rd Test match was taking place at Lord's.

“First of all, it’s good to be here. I still want to play Test cricket. I’m passionate about playing Test cricket. At this moment, I’m enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days, I carried my trainers, my training clothes, so that I can keep myself fit,” Rahane said while speaking to Sky Sports.

“I am not thinking about the future at all. But I do know that I am batting well. I had a good performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This Ranji Trophy season is going well too,” Rahane had said after the quarters.

“I batted nicely in the World Test Championship final in 2023, too. After that, I got dropped. Being selected or not selected is another matter, and the job of the selectors. But I thought I played well in that WTC final,” Rahane added.

The final feature of a Test match in India took place against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023, where he served as the vice-captain of the team. This match marked his last Test appearance for India, concluding in a draw. Since then, he has been actively participating in domestic cricket, leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, including their victory in the prestigious championship for the 2023/24 season.

Ajinkya Rahane is an accomplished Indian cricketer with a record of 85 Test matches. Throughout his Test career, he has participated in 144 innings, remaining not out on 12 occasions. He has accumulated a total of 5,077 runs, achieving a highest score of 188. His batting average stands at 38.46, complemented by a strike rate of 49.50. In his Test career, Rahane has recorded 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

