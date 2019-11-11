'I still have goosebumps': Deepak Chahar's sister Malti shares heartwarming post after brother's record performance

Star pacer Deepak Chahar secured six wickets for Team India and helped his side beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the final T20I of the three-match series here at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

With this victory, the Men In Blue have also won the three-match series by 2-1.

Chahar bowling figures on the night of 6-7 are the best recorded by any bowler in the shortest format of the game. The 27-year-old also bagged a hat-trick for himself in the match.

Dube then came into the attack and removed Mushfiqur Rahim (0), Mohammad Naim (81), Afif Hossain (0) back to the pavilion and brought India back into the game with 49 runs more remaining for the win.

Bangladesh lost the match in the end by 30 runs as they failed to recover from Naim's dismissal in the game.

Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, was also absolutely delighted with her brother's top-class performance on the night.

Malti took to social media to express her happiness and commended him for his bowling.

She shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "So so so so so proud of you To the hat-trick and best figure 3.2-0-7-6 in international t20 OMG..I still have goosebumps @deepak_chahar9 love you brother more power to you #bleedblue #IndiaVsBangladesh #IndianCricketTeam"