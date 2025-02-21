Axar Patel missed the chance of becoming the second bowler ever to have taken a hat-trick in the Champions Trophy tournament. After securing a win against Bangladesh, the leg-spinner finally broke silence on missing the chance. Here's what he said.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India began their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a high note. The Men in Blue clinched the match by 6 wickets and continued the winning momentum. However, the match between India and Bangladesh made headlines for something other than Team India's win. It was Axar Patel's missed chance for a hat-trick courtesy skipper Rohit Sharma. After the game in the post-match ceremony, Axar finally expressed what was going in his mind when he almost took that third wicket.

In a video shared by Star Sports India on its social media handles, Axar is heard saying, ''A lot happened. I didn't know if it was out, but KL appealed and it was out. Then I go the second wicket. The third one, when the edge was found, I thought I got my hat-trick. It was an eventful over. I started to celebrate and then I saw it (Rohit dropping the catch). I didn't react and just came back. It's part of the game.''

In the match, Axar Patel bowled nine overs and took only those two wickets, which he got in his first over of the game. On the other hand, the third Bangladeshi batter, who could have been prey to Axar's mighty spin was Towhid Hridoy, who went on to score a century and bring his team to a respectable total of 228.

India won its ICC CHampions Trophy 2025's inaugural game against Bangladesh by six wickets and 3.5 overs remaining. In the first match of the tournament, the host nation Pakistan lost the game by 60 runs to New Zealand.