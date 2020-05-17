Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

'I stand by my comments against Ramnaresh Sarwan': Chris Gayle

Earlier, Gayle had publicly blamed Ramnaresh Sarwan for his departure from Tallawahs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 09:06 AM IST



West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has claimed that he still stands by his comments expressing resentment over his exit from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs.

"I made these videos with one single intention - to explain to the fans in Jamaica the reasons behind what has now become my second departure from the Tallawahs franchise. In so far as my resentment at the treatment, I stand by my comments in those videos. My words were spoken from the heart," Gayle said in an official statement.

However, the veteran opening batsman also stressed on the fact that some comments made by him were a little damaging too.

"Having said that, I must be honest and say that I now realize how portions of my comments may be viewed as being damaging to Cricket West Indies, and to the CPL Tournament and its brand," he said. 

"It was never my intention to damage the T20 Tournament, as playing in the CPL has guaranteed an opportunity for the past 7 years to play in front of the great fans of the Caribbean," he added.

Earlier, Gayle had publicly blamed Ramnaresh Sarwan for his departure from Tallawahs.

"Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now. What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are still stabbing people in the back," Gayle had said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The Jamaican batter joined St Lucia Zouks as their star player for the 2020 CPL season after Tallawahs chose not to retain him.

As far as cricket is concerned, all sporting events have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

 

