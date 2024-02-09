Twitter
'I shared...': AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child

Earlier on his YouTube channel, De Villers said that Kohli has been spending "family time". He added that one cannot judge the former India skipper for prioritising family. "Yes, his second child is on the way."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers recently revealed that star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. Now, AB de Villiers has taken a U-turn on his comments and clarified that he shared “false information” on his YouTube channel.

De Villers told Dainik Bhaskar, "Family comes first it’s the priority as I said on my YouTube channel. I made a terrible mistake at the same time, sharing false information, which was not true at all."

He further added, "I think whatever’s best for Virat’s family comes first. No one knows what’s happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better, and fresh from this."

For the unversed, Virat Kohli has missed the first two Tests against England and is sure to miss the third Test in the ongoing five-match series.

Earlier on his YouTube channel, De Villers said that Kohli has been spending "family time". He added that one cannot judge the former India skipper for prioritising family.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," ABD said on his YouTube channel. 

Speculations around Anushka's second pregnancy started surfacing online in November 2023 especially after she marked her presence at the Diwali bash in Bengaluru ahead of Team India's World Cup match against the Netherlands. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Anushka's baby bump. The couple has remained tight-lipped about the second pregnancy and has not shared any updates yet.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

