'I respect everyone but...': Jasprit Bumrah's savage reply to 'toughest batter to bowl' query goes viral - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah has been dominating the cricket world with his exceptional performances for the Indian team. As the team's premier bowler across all formats, he is considered the go-to man for any captain. His outstanding display in the T20 World Cup 2024 solidified his reputation as a nightmare for batters worldwide.

During a recent event, the talented right-arm pacer faced a challenging question from the anchor about the toughest batter to bowl to. Known as the yorker king, Bumrah responded with confidence, stating that he is unstoppable.

"Look I want to give a good answer but the real factor is that I don't want anyone to take over me in my head because obviously I respect everyone, but in my head I tell myself that if I do my job well, there's nobody in the world who can stop me.

"So I look at myself rather than the opponent so if I think that I have control over everything and if I give myself the best opportunity, everything else will take care of itself rather than giving the power to the batsman that he'll get the better of me and he's better than me, so that I don't want to," he said in response.

It is worth noting that the Ahmedabad-born cricketer was awarded the Player of the Series in the T20 World Cup 2024, making history as the first bowler to achieve this feat in T20I events.

Bumrah showcased his exceptional talent by taking an impressive 15 wickets in the tournament, boasting an outstanding average of 8.26. His economy rate of 4.17 in the global event stands as the best among all bowlers who have bowled over 100 balls in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Furthermore, he joined the elite company of Glenn McGrath and Mitchell Starc as only the third bowler to be honored as the Player of the Series across all ICC events.

