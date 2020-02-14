'I remember that day and those moments very clearly': Kumar Sangakkara talks about 2009 Lahore terror attack

Pakistan remained largely starved of international cricket since the 2009 attacks on a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers in Lahore.

The attack had wounded six players and a British coach and killed eight Pakistanis. Now slowly, international cricket is trickling back into Pakistan.

Talking about that incident, Kumar Sangakkara, current president of the custodian of cricket laws -- Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has said that the 2009 terror attack taught him a lot of lessons. He said that it made him aware of his own values and character.

Sangakkara, who was part of that team, is now back to the city after almost 11 years. He will be leading the MCC in three T20 matches and a 50-over game.

“I don’t think I need any flashbacks, because I remember that day and those moments so very clearly,” Sangakkara told ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s not something I relive or wallow in. But it’s an experience you should never forget, because it gives you perspective in terms of life and sport, and you learn a lot about your own values and characters, and those of others.

“I have no reservations about talking about it, it’s not something that upsets me, but these sorts of experiences can only strengthen you. Today I consider myself very fortunate to be able to come back here to Lahore, and at the same time remember the sacrifice of all those who lost their lives that day,” he added.

The Sri Lankan team bus which had approached the Gaddafi Stadium on March 3, 2009, for the third morning of the second Test against Pakistan was attacked by 12 gunmen on the Liberty Roundabout.

The MCC president says he felt a compunction to lead a side back to the country to help to spread the word that one of the game’s “powerhouses” is open for business once again.

“Our message is very simple,” said Sangakkara. “We are here because we are confident that we will have a great tour. There’s been a huge effort by Wasim Khan (managing director) at the PCB, and the government, to get us here, and once we are able to show that this tour has gone off successfully, that message will resonate beyond Pakistan, and go a long way towards strengthening the purpose of other sides who are making the decision to come back.

“These things take time. You have to build confidence by sending the right message then you need the right protocols and the right arrangements in place. But it’s great to see it all gathering momentum. More and more teams are talking about it, and more teams are coming back,” he added.

MCC squad: Kumar Sangakkara (c), Ravi Bopara, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassan, Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Imran Qayyum, Will Rhodes, Safyaan Sharif, Roelof van der Merwe, Ross Whiteley.