'I received death threats': Ramiz Raja makes EXPLOSIVE claim after being sacked as PCB chairman

File Photo

There has been a tidal shift in Pakistan cricket since the humiliating Test Series whitewash against England at home. The biggest name to be removed was former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, who was sacked along with his whole committee. Najam Sethi has taken over as President of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) succeeding Ramiz Raja.

Ramiz Raja has been fairly vocal after his ouster as PCB chairman, speaking out against the current board members and making some inflammatory accusations. In an interview with Samaa TV, Ramiz Raja stated that he got death threats throughout his term and so had to travel with a bullet proof car.

“That car is with PCB. I didn't buy that. My successor can also use it. I received death threat. You can't get a bullet-proof car until you face a death threat. That's why I had it,” said the former ODI World Cup winner with Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja also asserted that the threat came to him during Australia's tour to Pakistan in 2022.

“I can't reveal the details about it (the threat). But it has been there since Australia came to Pakistan in March 2022. DIG sahab came to my home, there was a whole report that was made. That's why I bought it,” said the former PCB chairman.

It's worth noting that under Raja's stint as PCB chairman, the Australian team visited Pakistan for the first time in 24 years (first since 1998). Following the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team, Australia became the second major team to travel Pakistan, following South Africa (in 2021).

England also visited Pakistan for the first time since 2005 during Ramiz Raja's reign. After withdrawing from the series at the last minute in October 2021, New Zealand accepted the invitation to visit the nation.

Babar Azam and company, on the other hand, were defeated 3-0 and 1-0 at home by England and Australia, respectively. After a tie in the first Test, they will play the second against New Zealand on January 2.

Earlier, the former batsman minced no words when attacking the new PCB managing committee. "To accommodate one person, Sethi to be precise, they had to change the entire constitution (of the PCB). I have not seen this anywhere in the world. It has been done in the middle of a season, when teams are visiting Pakistan. They have changed the chief selector, who had played Test cricket. At 2 am in the night, he (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja is gone. This is my playing field. It hurts," he said.

Meanwhile, a new interim selection committee has been formed, with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi being named the interim chief selector. Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum have also been added to the panel.

