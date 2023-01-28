'I played 5 Tests and then I was off': Prithvi Shaw opens up on Indian team selection and tough last 18 months

Image Source: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw has been one of the most unfortunate cricketers in the Indian domestic circuit, despite consistently scoring runs in all three formats. His remarkable marathon knock of 379 runs in the Ranji Trophy finally forced the selectors to take notice, and he was subsequently picked for the T20 squad for the New Zealand series.

There were no issues with his T20 form, however. He continued to devastate new-ball bowlers in the IPL and domestic cricket, but never received a sustained run in the T20I side. After a lengthy absence, Shaw was finally named in India's squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, marking a triumphant return to the international stage.

However, it has not been an easy 18 months for Shaw, and more than two years if the absence from Test matches is taken into account since the Adelaide debacle against Australia in 2020. Shaw revealed that he tried to remain as composed as possible, keeping his routines and processes the same, while admitting that he had to address issues with his technique and began spending more and more time in the nets.

Speaking on the video shared by bcci.tv, Shaw said, "I try to be as cool as possible and trying to just work on myself and getting the process and routines right. I think it's small-small things which make you perfect, not really perfect but people say that if your process is right, 2-3 matches may not go according to your plan but ultimately you will score runs and find success."

"I played five Test matches and was off for a while. I had some technique issues as everyone was talking and I felt as well and went back again. Earlier I didn't use to bat that much, I used to bat for 40-45 minutes and that's it, I used to get out of the nets. After that I started batting how much I could in the nets, like a couple of hours with my coach in Mumbai, getting my technique right," Shaw added.

The Mumbai-based right-hander, who recently achieved a record-breaking 379 runs in a Ranji Trophy match, revealed that he had a difficult time while away from the Indian team, but was fortunate to receive support from the likes of Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey.

"It has been a tough journey in these 18 months. There were people who supported me throughout my career, who stood beside me in this phase and kept supporting me even when I was not playing for India. Rahul sir (Dravid) and Paras sir (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey) have been there for me since I was 16. It feels nice to know that they are doing pretty well now," Shaw asserted.

Shaw did not get his chance right away, as the Indian team management opted to go with Shubman Gill as Ishan Kishan's opening partner. However, having made it to the squad, it won't be long before he is selected in the playing XI.

