'I may have made mistakes': Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on equation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

There have been several reports and chatter around Gautam Gambhir's role in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket. Read here what Team India's head coach has to say.

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, recently hinted that he might not have handled his terms with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma well. For those unversed, Rohit and Virat - popularly known as Ro-Ko announced their retirement from Test cricket in just one year of Gambhir's assuming the head coach post. Even several online reports claimed that something was not right between Gambhir and senior players after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a recent event, Gambhir was asked about the chatter around his relationship with Ro-Ko. In reply, Team India's head coach did not directly name anyone or any instance but admitted that he may have made 'mistakes'.

Speaking at the RevSportz Conclave in Kolkata, Gambhir said, ''I am human, and I should be allowed to make mistakes just like anyone else. Players should be allowed to make mistakes. I am allowed to make mistakes, and I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I have never shied from that, but I always believe in one thing - wrong decision with right intent is acceptable, but wrong decision with wrong intent is absolutely not acceptable. Everyone should be allowed to make mistakes.''

When the host of the show asked him directly, naming Virat and Rohit, and asked, ''You have tweeted that people are trying to put your players against you. Something like that. Clearly, it refers to Virat and Rohit. Trolls, outside noise, and all that. There is so much talk. You guys share the same dressing room. You are winning matches for India. How do you deal with that? That the head coach is against a senior player, a Virat Kohli, a Rohit Sharma. Obviously, there is pressure. How do you deal with such comments?''

In reply, Gambhir added, ''Why not cricketers? I think they are humans as well. For me, it is simple. Till the time, I am doing everything with honesty, and I am being honest to everyone in that dressing room - from the masseur to the assistant coach - I think I am doing a fair job with my position. I know a lot of people will talk about how we wanted to break the three left-handers at the top, but not at all. We just felt that we wanted to be more explosive because the ideology in the last one and a half years has been to go out there and be as explosive as we can be.''

For those unversed, Team India have won the 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 Asia Cup, and the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 under Gautam Gambhir's coaching.