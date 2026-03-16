FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israeli PM Netanyahu shares fresh video after AI chatbot Grok questions authenticity of 'cafe' footage, watch

Pune Metro: CM Fadnavis says network to expand to 200 kms, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor to be launched from May

Delhi-NCR gets relief from 'poor' AQI, all GRAP restrictions removed in national capital as air quality improves

'I may have made mistakes': Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on equation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share lively photos from Haldi ceremony: 'We were drenched and dipped in colour'

Abhishek Banerjee on his double nomination at Critics' Choice Awards: 'Gives me a lot of confidence...'

Nora Fatehi’s latest song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' slammed for vulgarity; Armaan Malik labels it ‘a new low'

Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman urges Trump to maintain pressure on Iran amid ongoing conflict: Reports

Epstein files row: Hardeep Puri's daughter files Rs 10 crore defamation case over content linking her to sex offender

Will West Indies fail to qualify for 2027 World Cup? Check scenarios after Bangladesh's ODI series win against Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was not sure about doing Ek Hasina Thi: 'He had just done Dil Chahta Hai'

Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was hesitant about doing Ek Hasina Thi

Pune Metro: CM Fadnavis says network to expand to 200 kms, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor to be launched from May

Pune Metro: Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor to be launched in May

Abhishek Banerjee on his double nomination at Critics' Choice Awards: 'Gives me a lot of confidence...'

Abhishek Banerjee on his double nomination at Critics' Choice Awards

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’

Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'I may have made mistakes': Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on equation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

There have been several reports and chatter around Gautam Gambhir's role in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket. Read here what Team India's head coach has to say.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 09:25 PM IST

'I may have made mistakes': Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on equation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket in 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, recently hinted that he might not have handled his terms with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma well. For those unversed, Rohit and Virat - popularly known as Ro-Ko announced their retirement from Test cricket in just one year of Gambhir's assuming the head coach post. Even several online reports claimed that something was not right between Gambhir and senior players after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a recent event, Gambhir was asked about the chatter around his relationship with Ro-Ko. In reply, Team India's head coach did not directly name anyone or any instance but admitted that he may have made 'mistakes'.

Speaking at the RevSportz Conclave in Kolkata, Gambhir said, ''I am human, and I should be allowed to make mistakes just like anyone else. Players should be allowed to make mistakes. I am allowed to make mistakes, and I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I have never shied from that, but I always believe in one thing - wrong decision with right intent is acceptable, but wrong decision with wrong intent is absolutely not acceptable. Everyone should be allowed to make mistakes.''

When the host of the show asked him directly, naming Virat and Rohit, and asked, ''You have tweeted that people are trying to put your players against you. Something like that. Clearly, it refers to Virat and Rohit. Trolls, outside noise, and all that. There is so much talk. You guys share the same dressing room. You are winning matches for India. How do you deal with that? That the head coach is against a senior player, a Virat Kohli, a Rohit Sharma. Obviously, there is pressure. How do you deal with such comments?''

In reply, Gambhir added, ''Why not cricketers? I think they are humans as well. For me, it is simple. Till the time, I am doing everything with honesty, and I am being honest to everyone in that dressing room - from the masseur to the assistant coach - I think I am doing a fair job with my position. I know a lot of people will talk about how we wanted to break the three left-handers at the top, but not at all. We just felt that we wanted to be more explosive because the ideology in the last one and a half years has been to go out there and be as explosive as we can be.''

For those unversed, Team India have won the 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 Asia Cup, and the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 under Gautam Gambhir's coaching.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was not sure about doing Ek Hasina Thi: 'He had just done Dil Chahta Hai'
Sriram Raghavan reveals why Saif Ali Khan was hesitant about doing Ek Hasina Thi
Israeli PM Netanyahu shares fresh video after AI chatbot Grok questions authenticity of 'cafe' footage, watch
Israeli PM Netanyahu shares fresh video after AI chatbot Grok questions
Pune Metro: CM Fadnavis says network to expand to 200 kms, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor to be launched from May
Pune Metro: Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor to be launched in May
Delhi-NCR gets relief from 'poor' AQI, all GRAP restrictions removed in national capital as air quality improves
Delhi-NCR gets relief from 'poor' AQI, all GRAP restrictions removed
'I may have made mistakes': Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on equation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on equation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards
Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma; has net worth of Rs 250 crore, she is...
India's richest TV star is 21 years old, beats Rupali, Shweta, Hina, she is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement