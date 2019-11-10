'I'm Virat Kohli': David Warner's daughter wants to be Indian skipper in adorable video

Though David Warner is in top form after his return from a one-year ban following the ball-tampering scandal, its Indian skipper Virat Kohli that everyone is talking about.

Not just cricket pundits and fans but even Warner's own daughter claims to be the Indian captain.

In a video posted by Candice Warner, David Warner's wife, the Australian left-hander's daughter Ivy Mae can be seen batting and repeatedly claiming "I'm Virat Kohli".

Candice Warner captioned the video stating, "This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be @imVkohli".

This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/Ozc0neN1Yv — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) November 10, 2019

The top players have been a powerhouse for their counties, but when it comes to the Indian Premier League, it's the Australian who dominates the crease.

Since the 2014 season, Warner has been one of the go-to batsmen. In that edition, he finished fourth in the top run-getters list, which was topped by Robin Uthappa.

He missed the 2018 season after being banned for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, but he came back roaring to the top in 2019. He smashed 692 runs in 12 matches at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 143.86.