'I’m still at my peak': Mohammed Shami breaks silence after New Zealand snub, vows to fight for India return

Mohammed Shami has responded to his omission from India's New Zealand tour, insisting he is still at his peak and refusing to give up hope of a national comeback. The experienced fast bowler remains determined to prove his fitness and earn another opportunity to represent India.

Mohammed Shami isn’t giving up on his international cricket dreams just yet. Even though he didn’t make the Test and ODI squads for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, he says he’s still in top shape—with his body and his bowling both ticking along nicely.

Talking to reporters after Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Services, Shami made it clear that staying motivated means having a clear goal. Right now, he’s all in on domestic cricket, working hard to be ready if—and when—the national selectors want him back.

He didn’t show any sign of frustration about getting left out of the latest squads. For Shami, ambition is the fuel: it’s what keeps any athlete pushing for the highest level.

"Why will I leave hope? The hope should always be there," he said after the match. “In any profession, you shouldn't leave hope. You should always have a goal. If we are playing in the Ranji Trophy, it is to win the title for the state, right? Goals should always be there. I don't deny that I have that goal.”

Shami last played for India during the Champions Trophy in March 2025, where he tied with Varun Chakaravarthy as India’s top wicket-taker, each snagging nine wickets. Since then, he’s played across all formats in domestic cricket and the IPL, staying deeply involved in the game.

About his recent absence from Bengal’s second Ranji match—some people questioned his fitness. Shami shrugged off those criticisms, calling the decision a tactical one. The pitch was spinning square, so it made sense to rest him and give the younger seamers a shot rather than bowl pointlessly short spells.

And he didn’t take the day off—he spent the match grinding away in the nets, sharpening his skills with both bat and ball. He didn’t have much patience for outside chatter about his workload, either.

"How can anyone else from the outside decide whether I bowl long spells or not? That is dependent on the demands of the team," Shami said. “On a wicket like this, for example, how can it be planned that a fast bowler will bowl five or ten overs? This thing depends entirely on the game situation and pitch conditions.”

He also spoke about his loyalty to Bengal cricket, saying that the Bengal team was the foundation of his international career. When it’s time to walk away from cricket, he plans to do it wearing Bengal colors.

Shami also welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the T20I squad. But he’s not looking too far ahead—to things like the 2027 World Cup. He’s focused on what’s right in front of him: domestic cricket, and keeping his skills sharp.

"I don't think that far ahead. You never know what will happen in life," Shami said. “I always say that my focus should be on my skill and my fitness. I don't want to take on any load by thinking far into the future. For now, I am enjoying playing domestic cricket.”

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