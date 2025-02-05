Following a disappointing performance against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, speculation over Rohit Sharma's future surfaced.

Rohit Sharma, India's captain, recently spoke about his future ambitions, stating that his primary emphasis is on the three next ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy. Before the first ODI in Nagpur, he was asked about claims in The Times of India that said the BCCI had urged him to determine his future after the Champions Trophy. Rohit declined to comment on these accusations, stating that similar rumors had circulated for years and that he has no intentions to address them.

"How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans here?" A slightly irritated Rohit said when asked about the report. "We have three ODIs and Champions Trophy coming in. The reports have been going on for a number of years. I am not here to clarify those reports. For me, right now, these three games and the Champions Trophy are very important. My focus is on these games, we will see what happens afterwards," he added.

The article cited an unnamed source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who stated that during the most recent selection committee meeting, officials sought clarification on Rohit's future with the team. The team management has outlined future strategic initiatives and is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders are on the same page and well-informed.

"The selectors and people in the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition," the BCCI source said.

Rohit Sharma, India's second-highest scorer in the previous ODI World Cup, experienced a drop in form in 2024. The renowned cricketer, known as the Hitman, struggled to hit big runs in his last eight Test matches. He only reached double figures five times in his last 15 innings, with one of those innings resulting in a half-century.

Following a disappointing performance against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, speculation over Rohit Sharma's future surfaced. Rohit's decision to sit out the last Test in Australia fueled speculation about his potential retirement from red-ball cricket. However, in an interview with Star Sports on Day 2 of that Test, Rohit made it clear that he had no intention of retiring anytime soon.

Also read| Rohit Sharma to retire after ICC Champions Trophy 2025? BCCI sends blunt message to India captain