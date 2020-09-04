'I'm going to report your IG': Chris Gayle's hilarious reaction to Yuzvendra Chahal's 'rasode mein kaun tha' video

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently took part in a new viral social media trend with his fiance Dhanashree Verma, where the pair performed on the "Rasode mein kaun tha" song. However, reacting to his post, Chris Gayle dropped a hilarious response.

Chahal took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, "Now it’s our turn @dhanashree9. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together".

Gayle, while reacting to this post, "Ok, @yuzi-Chahahl23 I had enough now! I'm going to report your IG page for this".

As for the IPL, it was moved out of India this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and will begin on September 19 and will conclude on November 10.