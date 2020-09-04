'I'm going to report your IG': Chris Gayle's hilarious reaction to Yuzvendra Chahal's 'rasode mein kaun tha' video
Chris Gayle reacted after Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee Dhanashree Verma did their version of the "Rasode mein kaun tha" song.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently took part in a new viral social media trend with his fiance Dhanashree Verma, where the pair performed on the "Rasode mein kaun tha" song. However, reacting to his post, Chris Gayle dropped a hilarious response.
Chahal took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, "Now it’s our turn @dhanashree9. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together".
Gayle, while reacting to this post, "Ok, @yuzi-Chahahl23 I had enough now! I'm going to report your IG page for this".
As for the IPL, it was moved out of India this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and will begin on September 19 and will conclude on November 10.