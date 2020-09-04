Trending#

'I'm going to report your IG': Chris Gayle's hilarious reaction to Yuzvendra Chahal's 'rasode mein kaun tha' video

Chris Gayle reacted after Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee Dhanashree Verma did their version of the "Rasode mein kaun tha" song.


Snehadri Sarkar

Updated: Sep 4, 2020, 08:57 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently took part in a new viral social media trend with his fiance Dhanashree Verma, where the pair performed on the "Rasode mein kaun tha" song. However, reacting to his post, Chris Gayle dropped a hilarious response.

Chahal took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, "Now it’s our turn @dhanashree9. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now it’s our turn  @dhanashree9 Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha  Love how we can sync together  . Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit . @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity 

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

Gayle, while reacting to this post, "Ok, @yuzi-Chahahl23 I had enough now! I'm going to report your IG page for this".

As for the IPL, it was moved out of India this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and will begin on September 19 and will conclude on November 10.