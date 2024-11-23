India and Australia always make for great rivals in cricket, and it makes even more evident during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India and Australia are battling it out in Perth for the first test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. The teams have prepared well, both mentally and physically. At the stumps on day two, the match seems to be tilted in India’s favour. With a lead of 218 runs over Australia with all 10 wickets intact in the second innings, India is firmly placed in the driver’s seat.

India could see this situation due to fine performance by its bowlers who bundled out Australia for mere 104 runs in the first innings. India, while batting first, score 150 runs.

The biggest batting partnership for Australia took place between its last pair Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who managed to score 25 runs together. Thanks to their partnership, Australia managed to cross the 100 runs mark.

Indian bowlers were breathing fire. The fast bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Harshit Rana showed the control and grit to demolish the mighty Australian batting for a small sum.

A funny moment came when Starc told Harshit Rana, “I am faster than you, Harshit. I have a long memory.”

To which, Harshit smiled and went back to his bowling stance. Eventually, Starc fell to Harshit while attempting a lofted shot.

Starc was probably referring to his IPL franchise KKR days where he groomed Harshit as a team-mate and mentor. Such moments show why some players achieve greatness and keep the gentlemen spirit of the game intact.

The two teams are playing for a 5-Test series.

