CRICKET

'I Love You Shubman': Mystery girl’s viral proposal for Indian skipper adds spark to IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

On Day 2 of the Second Test between India and West Indies (at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium), a female fan held up a placard saying “I love you Shubman”, which was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

'I Love You Shubman': Mystery girl’s viral proposal for Indian skipper adds spark to IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi
Shubman Gill, one of the brightest stars in Indian cricket, continues to capture hearts both on and off the field. On Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, the young Indian captain was in the limelight for more than just his batting – a fan’s placard proclaiming “I love you, Shubman Gill” quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention. This moment generated significant buzz on social media, particularly among his vast fanbase. Renowned for his skill and charisma, Gill has become a favorite among younger audiences, especially female supporters. Many believe he is now experiencing a level of popularity reminiscent of Virat Kohli during his prime, when public declarations of affection were commonplace.

In recent years, Gill has been associated with several names, most notably Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. However, the cricketer has never confirmed any of these speculations. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Gill finally addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding his personal life.

"There have been so many speculations and rumours, linking me with different people. Sometimes, it’s so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that I’m with this person and this person, where else I’d be like," Gill said.

Meanwhile, Gill had an outstanding performance in the Test, scoring a remarkable century. This marked his 10th hundred in Test cricket. Since assuming the role of India’s captain, Gill’s performance has soared. He amassed over 700 runs in England and has carried that form into the West Indies Test series. His impressive innings propelled him past Rishabh Pant to become the leading run scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC). Gill also holds the record for the most hundreds in WTC for an Indian player, with 10, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous record of nine.

India declared their innings at an imposing 518/5. The groundwork for this substantial total was laid by captain Shubman Gill (129*), who anchored the latter part of the innings, celebrating his 10th Test century for India and his first on home soil as Test captain. Gill also formed a crucial 102-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel before Jurel was dismissed for a commendable 44.

Also read| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

