'I love his class batting': Brian Lara reveals his current favorite batsman in world cricket

Cricketing legend Brian Lara has lauded KL Rahul for his world-class batting display for Team India.

The Karnataka batsman has been in sublime with the bat, scoring big for the Men In Blue in limited-overs cricket.

“Rahul is just class… he is my favorite. He is a great entertainer and a great person to watch bat,” Lara said while speaking about KL's batting.

KL recently also took on the wicketkeeping job for the 'Men In Blue' and performed brilliantly to help his side secure key wins against Australia and New Zealand in red-ball cricket.

Lara also spoke on the topic of Rahul's recent exclusion from India's Test side against New Zealand and said: “I don’t know (why he was not included). I just know that with his technique and the way I see him bat, he should not have a problem being in any team."

Also read PIL filed in Madras High Court to call-off IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in India

"He's got the skills to play all forms of the game and to secure his place. He should be one of the first names after Virat Kohli in any Indian team,” Brian added.

KL is part of the 15-man Indian squad which will be taking on South Africa in a three-match ODI series on home soil.

Also read IND vs SA: Yuzvendra Chahal shares photo with face mask on due to coronavirus scare ahead of 1st ODI in Dharamsala

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, allrounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Bhuveneshwar Kumar have also returned to the team after spending a lot of time out of the national side through injuries.

The first match of the series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

After the first match in Dharamsala, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.