Vigilance department terminates service of Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA over pending criminal case

Cricket

'I look so stupid...': Virat Kohli opens up on his biggest fear ahead of IPL 2024 MI vs RCB clash

Virat Kohli has been in remarkable form ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. The right-hand batter already has a century to his name and has struck 316 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.33.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 01:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ahead of the clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli opened up about his biggest fear in a viral video. 

Virat is currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, representing RCB. With the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 onwards, this tournament is his chance to prove that his slightly more conservative approach to T20 cricket, which mixes aggressive hitting with anchoring skills, is still a great model to follow these days when batters are going big from ball one.

The former RCB skipper asserted that whenever there is bad turbulence, he is the first one to hold the sides of the seat. "I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool. Whenever there is bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, I am the gone," Kohli said in the RCB Podcast Trailer.

Kohli has been in remarkable form ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. The right-hand batter has already has a century to his name and has struck 316 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.33. 

Virat Kohli's team RCB is off to a poor start in the IPL this year, having won only one out of their five matches so far. Their next challenge will be the contest against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)

