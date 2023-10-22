Headlines

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

I'll respond to this in english as...": Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings In World Cup

Mohammed Shami surpasses this Indian bowling legend in World Cup history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

10 easy exercises to lose belly fat

8 home remedies to cure dandruff

10 health benefits of pumpkin seeds 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Watch: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India? Boney Kapoor shares 'work in progress' video, hints at sequel

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets: ‘If this was Akshay...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

I'll respond to this in english as...": Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings In World Cup

Rahul Dravid expresses disagreement with ICC's 'Average' pitch ratings in World Cup 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst the ongoing ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, there has been a divide in the pitch ratings offered by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the various venues. Notably, two of the venues where the Indian cricket team has played - Chennai and Ahmedabad - have been labeled as 'average' in terms of pitch quality by the ICC.

As the tournament progresses and teams have played at least four matches each, the line between successful and struggling teams becomes more apparent. The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, has stood out as one of the best-performing sides, remaining unbeaten in the World Cup thus far. They began their campaign with a victory against Australia in Chennai on October 8, followed by a win against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

They continued their winning streak by defeating Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Interestingly, until October 15, Chennai and Ahmedabad were the only two venues in the World Cup to receive an 'average' pitch rating, with the others being rated as 'good' or 'very good'.

The ICC's 'average' rating for the pitches involving India's matches has not been well received by head coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid expressed his disagreement with the ICC, noting that an ODI match is about more than just batting and power-hitting. During a press interaction, Rahul Dravid humorously remarked, "I will definitely, respectfully, disagree with the average rating given for those two wickets. I'll answer this in English because I might get myself into trouble!" Dravid's comment drew laughter from the press room.

He continued, "I will definitely respectfully disagree with the average rating given for those two wickets. I think they were good wickets. If you only want to see 350-runs games and rate only those wickets as good, then I disagree with that. I think you have to see different skills on display as well."

Dravid emphasized that the essence of an ODI game is not solely about hitting boundaries and sixes. He stressed the importance of appreciating and showcasing various cricketing skills, including the ability to rotate the strike, observing the quality of spin bowling, and the strategy of batting displayed by players like Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Adam Zampa, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul

He argued, "Some of the wickets, even we have played, in Delhi and Pune, rotating the strike in the middle overs wasn't necessarily a very difficult skill. The contest was about who could hit more boundaries. So that's not the only way, in my opinion, respectfully, to be able to judge wickets. I think we need to have a better way of deciding what is good and average. Sometimes wickets will turn, and sometimes they will seam, swing, or bounce. If all we want to see are sixes and fours in 350-run scores as good wickets, then I disagree."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman investor who lives in London, daughter of Indian billionaire with Rs 61,590 crore net worth

Meet man who works in Rs 49,867 crore company, son of India's third richest billionaire in automotive sector

David Warner equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara's World Cup record in AUS vs PAK clash

Dunki's first poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan reveals this key plot point of Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Suryakumar Yadav makes debut in ODI World Cup as India makes tactical changes for clash against New Zealand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE