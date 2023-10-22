I'll respond to this in english as...": Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings In World Cup

Rahul Dravid expresses disagreement with ICC's 'Average' pitch ratings in World Cup 2023.

Amidst the ongoing ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, there has been a divide in the pitch ratings offered by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the various venues. Notably, two of the venues where the Indian cricket team has played - Chennai and Ahmedabad - have been labeled as 'average' in terms of pitch quality by the ICC.

As the tournament progresses and teams have played at least four matches each, the line between successful and struggling teams becomes more apparent. The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, has stood out as one of the best-performing sides, remaining unbeaten in the World Cup thus far. They began their campaign with a victory against Australia in Chennai on October 8, followed by a win against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

They continued their winning streak by defeating Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Interestingly, until October 15, Chennai and Ahmedabad were the only two venues in the World Cup to receive an 'average' pitch rating, with the others being rated as 'good' or 'very good'.

The ICC's 'average' rating for the pitches involving India's matches has not been well received by head coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid expressed his disagreement with the ICC, noting that an ODI match is about more than just batting and power-hitting. During a press interaction, Rahul Dravid humorously remarked, "I will definitely, respectfully, disagree with the average rating given for those two wickets. I'll answer this in English because I might get myself into trouble!" Dravid's comment drew laughter from the press room.

He continued, "I will definitely respectfully disagree with the average rating given for those two wickets. I think they were good wickets. If you only want to see 350-runs games and rate only those wickets as good, then I disagree with that. I think you have to see different skills on display as well."

Dravid emphasized that the essence of an ODI game is not solely about hitting boundaries and sixes. He stressed the importance of appreciating and showcasing various cricketing skills, including the ability to rotate the strike, observing the quality of spin bowling, and the strategy of batting displayed by players like Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Adam Zampa, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul

He argued, "Some of the wickets, even we have played, in Delhi and Pune, rotating the strike in the middle overs wasn't necessarily a very difficult skill. The contest was about who could hit more boundaries. So that's not the only way, in my opinion, respectfully, to be able to judge wickets. I think we need to have a better way of deciding what is good and average. Sometimes wickets will turn, and sometimes they will seam, swing, or bounce. If all we want to see are sixes and fours in 350-run scores as good wickets, then I disagree."