'I'll never accept such words': Yuvraj Singh lashes out at Shahid Afridi's controversial remarks on PM Modi

Headlines

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'I'll never accept such words': Yuvraj Singh lashes out at Shahid Afridi's controversial remarks on PM Modi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is back in news and this time, his remarks have made Indians furious.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 07:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has finally expressed his thoughts after Shahid Afridi's recent controversial comments on India.

The Pak allrounder recently got into a lot of controversy for his remarks on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a video clip reported by ABP news. It is said that the Afridi had visited Kashmir (POK) dressed in army fatigues.

Shahid Afridi over there said, "I’ve been deeply humbled by all the love shown to me by the people of Kashmir. I hope that there will be a team from Kashmir in the next edition of the PSL. If there will be a team from Kashmir, I will want to play for that team".

Afridi had also taken to Twitter to comment on Kashmir. "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir," Afridi had written.

THE VIDEO:

Responding to all this, Yuvraj Singh also decided to respond and hit Afridi with some hard criticism.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvi wrote: "Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind."

HERE IS HIS POST:

Afridi's comments have not sat well with netizens and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to social media to reply about the same. 

"Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs."

"Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.

While many are criticising the former Pakistan cricketer, some have even included Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh into this controversy after the two cricketers had pledged support to Afridi's foundation in the fight against coronavirus.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 to be out THIS date, tentative dates here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE