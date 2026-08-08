‘I’ll fight’: Sarfaraz Khan's cryptic post goes viral amid continued India snub

Sarfaraz Khan has sparked a buzz on social media with a cryptic ‘I’ll Fight’ post amid his continued absence from the India squad. The batter’s message has drawn attention as he continues to wait for another opportunity to return to international cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan finally got his shot with the Indian team after years of grinding it out in domestic cricket. He started strong, making a mark in his debut series against England in 2024 and following it up with a gutsy century against New Zealand. Then things took a turn. A couple of low scores, and the selectors decided to move on. When the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came around, they brought him back into the squad, but he didn’t get a single game while India lost the series 4-1.

A lot of people thought Sarfaraz deserved better. Some said the selectors were too quick to drop him. Gautam Gambhir, the India coach, didn't like that word—he insisted they just picked someone else instead. Others pointed to Sarfaraz’s fitness as a possible issue.

It’s almost two years since Sarfaraz slipped out of the squad. He’s put in visible effort—he looks fitter, maybe that was the problem. Still, the selectors haven’t looked his way. With both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel already in the team, adding a third wicketkeeper doesn’t make much sense unless they see Sarfaraz purely as a batter.

As people speculate about his future, Sarfaraz posted a cryptic message online that quickly caught attention. On Friday, he shared a photo from the 2019 Telugu film ‘Jersey’ and captioned it: “I may not fit in, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”

SARFARAZ KHAN'S CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM STORY GOES VIRAL

India batter Sarfaraz Khan shared a motivational message on Instagram that has sparked plenty of discussion among cricket fans.



The story read:



"I may not fit in, but I'll fight with everything I've got."



Many fans believe… pic.twitter.com/jxajGGncvf August 7, 2026

Now, with India touring Sri Lanka for a two-match series, there’s fresh talk. Sai Sudharsan is out, and Sarfaraz could replace him. He’s not the only contender, but his knack for handling spin could help him sneak back into the team.

In the meantime, after remaining unsold in the IPL auctions of 2024 and 2025, Sarfaraz received a second chance when the Chennai Super Kings brought him on board for the 2026 season. The Mumbai batter made a strong impression with a series of powerful performances, amassing 161 runs at an impressive strike rate of 169.47, which included two half-centuries. His displays highlighted a more aggressive approach to his batting and served as a reminder of his capability to shine on the big stage. Nevertheless, despite his return to form and notable improvements in his fitness, his IPL performances were insufficient to secure a spot in India's Test squad.

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